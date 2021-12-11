There are over 100 active nonprofit organizations in Moore County. It’s a good bet that each and every one has Faye Dasen on speed dial.
For 28 years, Dasen has worked quietly behind the scenes making sure the minutiae of local life was shared with The Pilot’s readers in a timely fashion. From special events and celebrations, to book reviews and club news, to obituaries, Dasen has been the go-to person in the newsroom.
“She is the epitome of the word ‘community’ when you think of a community newspaper,” said Chris Dunn, executive director of the Arts Council of Moore County. “She is so easy to work with. She knew if a community event was planned how important it was and tried to do whatever she could to make sure the information was shared with the community. She is just an amazing person.”
Pilot publisher David Woronoff also describes Dasen as the prototypical community journalist.
“When I got here, she was really great about telling me who I needed to meet and helping me to get acclimated to the community as well as the newspaper. I had just turned 31 years old and I didn’t know how much I didn’t know,” Woronoff said. “She knew everybody’s name and all the kinds of things that you don’t notice in the newspaper unless they are wrong. It’s the little details and we were very fortunate that they were rarely wrong because she was so diligent.”
Dasen announced her intent to retire this fall. Tuesday is her final day at The Pilot.
“We will miss not only her charm and her wit, but her institutional knowledge of this community. Her work is not something that the casual reader would notice but it is something our community depends on, and Faye did it all the time,” Woronoff added. “She has a calmness about her and a Southern sensibility that I have always appreciated.”
A native of Apex, Dasen attended N.C. State and previously worked for the state’s Department of Human Resources for 15 years before settling in Moore County.
As it happened, she saw an advertisement in The Pilot for a secretarial position. It was a “blind ad,” Dasen recalls. She didn’t realize the job would be working directly for Sam Ragan, then publisher of The Pilot.
Ragan is remembered today as North Carolina’s “literary godfather.” He was the state’s Poet Laureate, had been the first secretary of the North Carolina Department of Cultural Resources, the first chairman of the North Carolina Arts Council, and was executive and managing editor of the News and Observer in Raleigh before he acquired The Pilot.
On her resume, Dasen had written that she liked to read. She found out later that Ragan had taken the stack of resumes home and it was his wife, Marjorie, who saw Faye’s note and encouraged him to contact her.
“I grew up in Wake County. Of course I knew who Sam Ragan was,” Dasen said. “The job entailed more than just working for the newspaper. It was working for him, because he was involved in so many literary things.”
Shortly after Dasen was hired in 1992, Florence Gilkeson, then the paper’s managing editor, took her under her wing. She taught her how to prepare obituaries and wedding announcements for publication.
Two months after starting her new job, Dasen also began writing a book column, which she has faithfully provided to readers for nearly three decades. You can read her recommendations for holiday gift books in today’s Scene section.
At The Pilot’s 75th anniversary party in 1995, Dasen said she met Woronoff and his uncle, Frank Daniels Jr., for the first time.
“I knew they wanted to buy the paper. It was not a secret and also not a secret that Mr. Ragan wanted to sell to someone like them rather than a (newspaper) chain. It was right after that Mr. Ragan’s health declined and his family made the decision to sell,” Dasen said.
The Daniels family, including Frank Daniels Jr., Frank Daniels III, Woronoff, and their friends, Jack Andrews and Lee Dirks, acquired The Pilot in 1996.
The newsroom was a very different place back then. Dasen said Ragan hadn’t been “chintzy” so much as comfortable in his ways.
“We had dial phones, I’m pretty sure,” she laughed. “The reporters used glorified word processors and everything had to be cut and pasted up by hand into the newspaper. It was definitely archaic, but it is all in what you are used to.”
After Woronoff’s arrival, The Pilot started to change. “We went from having one of the oldest publishers in the state to the youngest publisher who was, and is, full of ideas. That is one thing I admire about David. He has ideas and isn’t afraid to try new things. That changed the culture and the outlook of the paper.”
Computers were brought in and staff were enrolled in computer classes at Sandhills Community College. A new printing press was brought in in late 1998, something Dasen said was a popular change for readers because “the ink didn’t come off on their hands.”
Personally, Dasen said she also appreciated renovations to the building that added more restrooms — previously, they’d had one ladies room and up to 30 women on staff — and smoking was no longer permitted indoors.
The newsroom staff also began to grow, eventually reaching 15 people or so. Dasen assumed the position of features editor in 1998, a fitting role for someone known for her patience, organization and kind manner.
“The way we were able to cover the county back then was just remarkable. To have that many people, we were able to do all those things,” she said.
“You could say because I deal so much with the people of the community, that I’m the face that a lot of people associate with The Pilot because I’m the person they’ve dealt with for so many years. That is probably the thing I’m going to miss most is the people. The people I work with, the people I come in contact with for the job. Those connections are what I will miss.”
Robert Nunnaley, director of Pines Funerals, said Dasen was not only good about making sure the information was correct, she would go out of her way to try and extend deadlines when possible to assist a grieving family spread the word about upcoming services.
“One thing that stands out about Faye is her compassion more than anything else,” Nunnaley said, noting that two years ago his daughter was diagnosed with scoliosis and required major surgery. “She called me up and said, 'I know this is scary for you and your wife, but I went through it with my daughter. She even offered to connect my daughter with hers.’
“The way she shared her care and compassion to me, I appreciated that more than she will ever know. I wish her the very best in retirement.”
Longtime friend Caroline Eddy has led several key nonprofits in Moore County during Dasen’s tenure. Now serving as development director of Penick Village, she said it is hard to imagine her not sitting in the newsroom.
“I try to think about how many nonprofits that she helped. She has been a good friend to all of the nonprofits in Moore County.
“What I love about Faye is how calm, cool and collected she is. Nothing rattles her. She also has so many talents and she is so interested in so many things,” Eddy added. “That is her strength.”
