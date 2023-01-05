The Southern Pines Town Council, members of the planning board, town staff and residents began getting a better picture of their town — and its growth potential — following an update on the comprehensive long-range planning process Wednesday.
Matt Noonkester, a consultant with City Explained, Inc., presented the information he and his team had developed through various feedback and fact-gathering efforts the past several months. “There is no one way to plan a community,” said Noonkester, who said he had worked on about 50 plans across 19 states.
Southern Pines hired City Explained last summer to help develop a new comprehensive plan. The town’s original plan was first developed in 2010 and tweaked in 2016, but rapid growth over the last few years has necessitated a sweeping update.
All of the information gathered will be used to help shape future growth scenarios over the coming months. But before that, planners tend to produce and disseminate their gathered learning in reports that cover land use and community character; environment; market and economics; supporting infrastructure; transportation; and local policies and ordinances.
Noonkester noted that the plan covers the entirety of Southern Pines, including property within the town’s extraterritorial jurisdiction but outside municipal limits. In total, that represents more than 23,000 acres.
The long-range plan does not aim to “change what Southern Pines is” but look at where growth can happen, Noonkester said. He plans in upcoming workshops to share five or six possible future growth plans, not with the idea that the community would pick one, but rather so residents can see all viewpoints.
What follows is a glimpse of what Noonkester covered in the presentation and what will help guide development of the long-range plan.
Feedback Efforts
Noonkester said planners had 57 community conversations and received 824 comments about the long-range plan. Their outreach has been in the form of online and in-person surveys, workshops, table-top activities — which served as informal discussions among small groups — and showing up at various community events.
Planning Director BJ Grieve and Planning and Development Specialist Rachel Mann have been at the forefront of these meetings and talking with the public.
Last updated on Dec. 3, the community dashboard provides a demographics summary of participants. Noonkester said planners have done a good job reaching older residents, homeowners and wealthier residents, but they want to “do better” in the second half of their work to reach others in the community.
Market and Economics
Noonkester said Southern Pines is growing almost twice as fast as the state and quicker than the rest of Moore County — acting as a leading growth center.
The population is also shifting to have more young families and workers, likely influenced by Fort Bragg. Fort Bragg absorbed Forces Command and the Army Reserve Command from Fort McPherson in Georgia in 2011, increasing the base’s daytime population by 25,000 people.
Income in Southern Pines ranges from less than $15,000 a year to over $200,000. The median household income is $66,253, which falls between Moore County’s and North Carolina’s averages.
However, housing costs are higher in Southern Pines compared to the surrounding area. About 14 percent of households in Southern Pines were “cost-burdened” in a 2015-2019 housing affordability analysis from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, meaning they paid more than 30 percent of their income on housing. About 14 percent were also severely cost-burdened, paying more than 50 percent on housing.
Owning a home has also increased by nearly 16 percent since last year. The median sales price for a home was $475,000 in 2022.
Rent is also high: about 16 percent of renter households are cost-burdened, and 21.2 percent are severely cost-burdened. Noonkester said a three-bedroom apartment in an upscale complex on Morganton Road costs more than $2,000 a month.
There are about 10,390 homes in Southern Pines right now, and a conservative population growth of one percent means more than 3,000 new ones could be developed by 2030.
Employment for Southern Pines residents leans toward three key areas: healthcare and social assistance, hospitality/food services and retail. These areas are also the largest employment sectors within Southern Pines, according to 2019 U.S. census data.
There is a lot of travel in and outside of Southern Pines for work. Nearly 9,000 people live outside of Southern Pines but work there; about 1,200 live and work in Southern Pines; and about 4,500 live in Southern Pines but travel outside for work.
Office and retail spaces within Southern Pines have low vacancy rates and are stable, Noonkester said. Industrial spaces are limited, but four regional economic development projects are coming within 1.5 hours of Southern Pines. Vinfast, Wolfspeed, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina and Boom Supersonic are setting up manufacturing plants, bringing more than 12,000 new jobs to the region.
“That boom is going to ripple out this far,” he said.
Environment
Noonkester said there are constraints on new development because of environmental concerns. Wetlands are not usable spaces for development but instead preserved sites or locations for greenway systems.
This section also involves other methods of environmental technology, like including solar panels and landscaping within an area.
Land Use and Community Character
Less than 25 percent of land in Southern Pines is undeveloped and “in-play” for the long-range plan. Noonkester said one of the most controversial questions with the plan is “how much more growth do we want to accommodate?”
He pointed out approved-but-undeveloped projects to examine the full picture of growth now and in the future. The projects include over 1,000 apartments, 432 single-family homes, 224 townhomes, and more than 680,000 square feet of office, retail and industrial spaces.
Noonkester shared a three-phase approach to maintaining community character: including foundational details, developing a framework and adding finishes. This approach accounts for transportation and land use patterns to sociability and comfort details.
It’s about creating a development that emphasizes what the community wants, Noonkester said, like more mobility corridors and open space.
Infrastructure
It is also important to examine existing infrastructures, like water and sewer, and what they can handle. Noonkester said resources may need to be reallocated as new development strains operations.
He also noted the importance of current public safety and community facilities in future growth. The library, as example, is one of the last free places to go and provides numerous opportunities for learning and community engagement.
Transportation
Future planning also needs to take into consideration traffic and transportation systems. Noonkester pointed out U.S. 1 as a heavily trafficked road and system that impacts mobility in town.
He said it breaks up the natural flow of movement between Southern Pines and West Southern Pines and makes it difficult to cross without a vehicle.
Next Steps
The next big event in the long-range plan process is the Growth Choices Workshop. It is a community-oriented, drop-in meeting on Jan. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the E.S. Douglass Center.
“The Growth Choices Workshop is an opportunity for you to learn about and provide feedback on different scenarios for growth, development and preservation, and the related key decision points important to planning for the Town’s future,” as stated in the presentation.
Further steps include more community input and analysis, leading up to drafting recommendations for a new long range plan. Noonkester is hopeful the town will have a plan ready to consider by early summer..
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.