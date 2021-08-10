Kay McDonald

Kay McDonald

With more than 800 pieces in sizes small to triple-extra large, along with candles and accessories, Keiomi “Kay” McDonald has stocked her first brick-and-mortar shop.

Kay’s Fashion Boutique has something for every body and every price point. McDonald has long had her sights on opening Kay’s Fashion Boutique. When COVID put a stop to the majority of brick-and-mortar shopping, she pivoted to creating candles and wax melts in scents like Sugar Cookie and Jamaican Pineapple.

Her products sold so well at local vendor markets, including the Sunrise Theater’s marketplace and Pop-Up in the Pines, she moved into distribution via Walmart and Amazon, using ongoing sales to fund her 1,000-square-foot space in the Staples Shopping Center.

“We’re surrounded by big retailers, and we’re offering something completely different with a one-on-one experience,” McDonald said. “I want every woman to be able to come in and find something they’ll love.”

Visit Kay’s at 290 Turner St. in Aberdeen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find Kay’s on Instagram at instagram.com/kays.fashionboutiquenc/

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days