With more than 800 pieces in sizes small to triple-extra large, along with candles and accessories, Keiomi “Kay” McDonald has stocked her first brick-and-mortar shop.
Kay’s Fashion Boutique has something for every body and every price point. McDonald has long had her sights on opening Kay’s Fashion Boutique. When COVID put a stop to the majority of brick-and-mortar shopping, she pivoted to creating candles and wax melts in scents like Sugar Cookie and Jamaican Pineapple.
Her products sold so well at local vendor markets, including the Sunrise Theater’s marketplace and Pop-Up in the Pines, she moved into distribution via Walmart and Amazon, using ongoing sales to fund her 1,000-square-foot space in the Staples Shopping Center.
“We’re surrounded by big retailers, and we’re offering something completely different with a one-on-one experience,” McDonald said. “I want every woman to be able to come in and find something they’ll love.”
Visit Kay’s at 290 Turner St. in Aberdeen from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find Kay’s on Instagram at instagram.com/kays.fashionboutiquenc/
