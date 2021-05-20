A local farmer, businessman, inventor and lawyer, Matthew Parker said when you have something you care about, you’ll find the time for it.
“If you are working for yourself and passionate about what you are doing, 100 hours a week isn’t enough. You may be tired. You might be frustrated. But at least you can go to sleep and feel like you really care about what you are doing, and that makes it better.”
The Carthage native was the keynote speaker for the 2021 Entrepreneurial Summit held at the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center at Sandhills Community College (SCC) on April 21. Lindy Lamielle, a local small business owner and SCC Small Business Center guest counselor facilitated the discussion.
Parker, an SCC graduate, went on to attend N.C. State where he and a small team of agricultural engineering students developed the Pine Bine machine to sort and clean pine straw. Hailed by N.C. State as one of he best projects to come out of the program, Parker and his team founded Innovative Agriculture Technologies, LLC, to further refine and market their invention.
He went on to earn a law degree from the Campbell University Law School, graduating this past May, and Parker is also actively involved in his family’s Terrace Ridge Farm, located between Vass and Carthage. The Parkers specialize in producing farm-to-freezer finished beef and coastal bermuda horse hay, and hay for cows and goats.
Parker encouraged prospective business owners and entrepreneurs to “look for things that are underserved, where there really is a need.”
“With pine straw (bailing) the need is labor. In another industry, it might be something else,” he said, noting that he favors creating flexible business plans. “It’s important to set your goal high enough to succeed.”
“If you approach something as a hobby, it will be a hobby. If you approach something as “I’ll see if I can make money at this,” you will not make money at it. In my opinion, you will not make money at it unless you set out to make money at it.”
Following Parker’s presentation, Sarah Bumgarner, professor of SCC’s entrepreneurship, management & business technology program presented the 2021 Entrepreneurship awards.
Cruz Santiaga was presented the Anthony E "Tony" Parker Memorial Entrepreneurship award. He graduated from SCC in May with a degree in Health & Fitness Science.
Noah Martin was presented the Mary Lea Dixon Entrepreneurship award. He graduated from SCC with an Associate in Arts degree.
The Entrepreneurial Summit, sponsored by the Sandhills Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership (SCEL), is an annual regional forum that brings together business owners, entrepreneurs and students. For more information, visit sandhills.edu
The event was held in-person and live streamed. View it online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfqvAp_hhZo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.