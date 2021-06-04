If you’re making plans to travel with your children this summer, take the train. The North Carolina Amtrak Service is offering $5 one-way fare for children ages 2 to 12, with the purchase of a regularly priced adult ticket.
To book, go to ncbytrain.org and use discount code V256 at checkout.
For passenger safety, Amtrak requires face masks and social distancing is being enforced. Enhanced cleaning is taking place regularly.
For more information about NCDOT Now, contact the NCDOT Communications Office at (919) 707-2660. Additional news stories from throughout the week can be found on NCDOT.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.