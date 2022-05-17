The general persona of an engineer does not scream “party animal,” but LKC principals Bill Lester, Adam Kiker and Tim Carpenter (the L, K and C in the name) insist that their company is as people-centric as it is experienced. Believing that fun and family are part of their success, even its website states that “LKC is more than an engineering, landscape architecture, and surveying firm.”
LKC is moving from its current location at 140 Aqua Shed Court in Aberdeen to 390 West Pennsylvania in Southern Pines. Celebrating “getting the keys to the door” of what was once a Spectrum office, LKC decided to bring its employees together for a “Get Hammered” event to “assist” in the beginning rounds of renovation.
With most of the employees seeing the building for the first time, Lester, Kiker, Carpenter and the wide range of engineers, designers, project managers and surveyors roamed the building in packs looking at blueprints and ceilings and corners. Once the group finished its impromptu tours and gathered together, Kiker surprised the group with bonuses thanking them, “We wanted today to relieve some stress and hopefully the bonuses will help with that too,” and “the commitment you have made and the hard work you continue to give are why we are here.”
Carpenter said the move to Southern Pines made sense.
“We are outgrowing our Aberdeen office and were excited to have an opportunity to be within walking distance of so many things to do. It will be nice to walk to get lunch or have a beer after work. We like to do things together and with our families so it will be nice to have a place to park and then walk as a group to various events around town.”
Kiker agreed. “We are going to change everything about the interior of the building including adding a room that we can all fit into. I think we have thought of all the things we wished we had in our current building and will even move the entrance a little closer to the sidewalk. That will be great for our local customers and great for us to walk out the front door and be in the middle of Southern Pines.”
Part of the connection to the area not only includes local projects but local students as well. “About a third of our firm started at Sandhills,” Kiker said, “and staying close by brings that ‘home town’ feeling that makes us part of who we are.”
While LKC is just 10 years old, the diverse experience within the organization ranges from the newly licensed to 25 years or more experience. In addition, LKC is committed to multi-generational leadership, with its leadership team ranging from mid-30s to 60-plus.
As the “faux demolition” hard hats and sledgehammers lined the intended walls, Lester said, “we are just like a bunch of engineers, giving lots of instructions.”
Tanya Medlin, an administrative assistant, listened and watched as the hammering began. “It’s crazy, but it is also fun,” she said. “Everyone here works so hard so this is a perfect event for us.”
Afterward, the group took its first walk down up the block to Southern Pines Brewing to celebrate with beers instead of hammers. Raising a glass to his team, Kiker said, “Let’s keep being genuine and real. The way we react is the difference that people see and I am thankful for that and for you all.”
LKC will continue to work out of its Aberdeen location while the renovation on Pennsylvania continues.
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
