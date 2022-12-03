Much of Moore County — more than 40,000 homes and businesses — remains without power following an attack to electrical substations. Authorities have confirmed that at least two substations were damaged by gunfire on Saturday night.
Moore County Congressman Richard Hudson said the FBI is involved in the case. Attempts to reach agency officials for comment had been unsuccessful early Sunday afternoon.
During a news conference Sunday, Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the shootings were unlike anything he had encountered in his four-decade career in law enforcement. They were “targeted” attacks, he said, carried out by an individual or individuals who “knew exactly what they were doing.”
No suspects have been named in the shootings, and investigators have yet to announce a potential motive.
State Sen. Tom McInnis, whose district includes Moore County, called the shootings “an intentional, willful and malicious act.” Wayne Vest, manager of Moore County, said the attacks were “unprecedented.”
“We are strong and we are resilient and we’re going to get through,” Vest said. “The No. 1 focus right now is getting our citizens’ power restored.”
In the meantime, Chairman Frank Quis of the Moore County Board of Commissioners said residents should “reach out to your neighbors and those people you know who may have needs.”
“We in the county government can reach out, but we can’t reach out to everyone,” he said. “It’s incumbent on our citizens to be a part of the solution here.”
Moore County officials made an official disaster declaration Sunday afternoon as Duke Energy authorities continued to assess damage that could take days to repair. Officials said the cost to Duke to repair and replace equipment could run in the millions of dollars.
Damage assessments are still underway and estimates for the return of power to almost all of southern and central Moore remain uncertain. Initially, Duke Energy had estimated restoration by 10 p.m. Sunday night, but that was before daylight and full examinations could be made of the damage. Duke spokesman Jeff Brooks said company officials were still assessing damage, but the company said it could be Thursday, Dec. 8, before power is fully restored because some equipment cannot be repaired and must be replaced.
“Our crews are actively working to make repairs,” Brooks said in a phone interview. “We’re exploring multiple repair paths, given the size of the outage, to try to restore as many customers as we can as quickly as we can, but this is a significant outage in the local area that is likely to be extended.
"We’re still actively getting information on that repair path even as we’re making repairs, so it’s a little bit of a dynamic situation.”
Brooks declined to specify the extent of the damage and declined to say the substations had been peppered with gunfire, saying it was an active law enforcement investigation.
“We’re just supporting their investigation at this point,” he said. “It’s cold and we understand people are uncomfortable. We’re doing everything we can to try to make these repairs as quickly as we can, recognizing that there’s significant work ahead.”
During Sunday's news conference, Brooks said some parts of the county may not see service restored until Thursday. An emergency shelter has been opened at the Moore County Sports Complex, which is currently running on an electric generator.
Fields said a countywide curfew is being implemented to “protect our citizens and the businesses of our county.” The curfew will take effect at 9 p.m. and run until 5 a.m.
Pilot staff members are working, largely from their phones, to keep Moore County as updated as possible. Here’s an updated timeline of the weekend’s outages.
7:30 p.m. Sunday:
The Village of Pinehurst and the Town of Aberdeen announced the closure of multiple buildings and services for Mon. Dec. 5.
The Village Hall, Public Services, Parks and Recreation, and the library will be closed in the Village of Pinehurst. There will also be no garbage pick up on Monday because the landfill is closed.
The Pinehurst Fire Station 91, located at 405 Magnolia Road will be open to the public to charge electronic devices between Monday and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All town non-essential buildings will be closed in Aberdeen, including Parks and Recreation, Town Hall, Finance and Planning.
5:50 p.m. Sunday:
Moore County Transportation Services will be available to take clients scheduled for dialysis, chemotherapy and radiation treatments only. All other Moore County operations are cancelled for Monday, with plans for limited coverage Tuesday. The Board of Commissioners is still scheduled for Monday morning.
4:50 p.m. Update from Town of Southern Pines:
Non-essential services will be closed on Monday, Dec. 5, including Parks and Recreation programs. The following buildings will also be closed: administration; Campbell House; community development; E.S. Douglass Community Center; finance and utility billing; recreation center; and park restrooms.
The Southern Pines Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday Dec. 5 to provide a warm building for the community to use. They will have charging stations available, along with board games, snacks and warm drinks. Typical library services will be unavailable.
The Haney Community Room of the Southern Pines Police Department at 450 W. Pennsylvania Ave. will remain open indefinitely to the public in order to charge electrical devices and get out of the cold. They ask for residents to let the dispatch staff know that they are using the Haney Room.
The specially called meeting of the Town’s Planning Board for Monday at noon has been canceled. The town will share further details, when available, as to a possible reschedule.
4:20 p.m. Sunday:
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said investigators have found no evidence or reason to believe that the Saturday evening attack was tied to a controversial drag show in downtown Southern Pines. The power went out during the Downtown Divas show at the Sunrise Theater about an hour into the show. Prior to the show, a number of protesters and counter protesters had demonstrated out in front of the theater.
4 p.m. Sunday:
Moore County officials declared a state of emergency and ordered a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday night to 5 a.m. Monday morning. The county also has activated its emergency center for officials to communicate and manage the ongoing investigation and response.
3:49 p.m. Sunday:
Moore County Schools canceled classes for students and staff for Monday, Dec. 5 because, while some of the northern county schools have power, all operations are affected by the outages in some way. Schools Superintendent Tim Locklair said the district “will be taking it day by day” as far as further cancellations.
In addition, Sandhills Community College has canceled classes for both its Southern Pines and Hoke campus for Monday.
2 p.m. Sunday
Working at the Eastwood power substation off Daubs Chapel Road, Aubin Reynolds, a system planning engineer with Randolph Electric Membership Corp., said that whoever attacked the power stations was familiar with the the power company and how the stations were all connected to each other.
Reynolds said the West End power substation, which was heavily damaged, is a transmission substation, which sends power down the line to smaller substations. Hitting that site hard would have a cascading effect of damage, Reynolds said.
He said every available REMC worker and contractor is out working, and the company hopes to restore power later Sunday to some of its customers in the Seven Lakes area. He said crews are actively rebuilding some lines to reroute power. However, he has heard it could be as late as Thursday before full power is restored to all Moore County residents.
1:49 p.m. Sunday
School closure announcements began with an announcement from Marian Kajfez, principal of St. John Paul II Catholic School in Southern Pines, that classes would be canceled for Monday, Dec. 5. Moore County Schools officials are expected to announce their decision later Sunday.
12:15 p.m. Sunday
Following a conference call with county officials Moore County Commissioners chairman Frank Quis said the county was unsure when power will be turned on or when repairs will happen. He said the county “will be declaring a disaster declaration this afternoon.”
County Manager Wayne Vest said it could be Tuesday or later before some residents see power restored. Unlike in ice storms, where some regain power before others, this damage is confined to the substations, meaning large groups of homes will come back online at the same time.
The county plans to open its emergency shelter at the Moore County Sportsplex, off of N.C. 22 and U.S. 15-501 in Carthage at 4 p.m. today.
Commissioner meetings and swearing in ceremonies are still planned for Monday but may be held in a different form depending on the power situation.
12:05 p.m. Sunday:
U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson, whose district includes Moore County, said in a statement that both the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and FBI had gotten involved in the power outage.
"Last night, unknown individuals vandalized at least two substations in Moore County with criminal intent. Motive for this crime remains unknown," Hudson said in the statement. "Many Moore County residents remain without power. I want to thank Sheriff Ronnie Fields and all local law enforcement as well as the SBI and FBI for their quick action to respond to the incident."
11:44 a.m. Sunday:
Moore County Sheriff’s Office officials said they would hold a news conference at 4 p.m. at the Rick Rhyne Public Safety Center in Carthage to discuss the outage and ongoing investigation.
11:30 a.m. Sunday:
Harris Teeter announced it would distribute free ice Sunday, while supplies last, for those affected by the power outage. The distribution is occurring at its stores in Taylortown, Carthage and Aberdeen.
Local residents traveling north report heavy traffic from Moore County residents in Biscoe and Sanford, both of which were unaffected by power outages.
11:30 a.m. Sunday:
The town of Southern Pines posted to Facebook that ”we recommend preparing for an extended outage, lasting possibly for another 24-48 hours.” The town said its water and sewer system is operating on generator power and no interruption of service is expected. “All non essential services in Southern Pines are closed today, including the Southern Pines library.”
10:44 a.m. Sunday:
Aberdeen Town Manager Paul Sabiston says Aberdeen is treating the outage like a storm. First responders are in place and addressing issues and the town’s water and sewer systems are up and running, he said.
10:41 a.m. Sunday:
Moore County Schools said the system is “communicating with Duke Energy and other utility partners to stay informed on their progress for restoring power. If there is any change to the school schedule for tomorrow, we will inform parents via the Communicate system this evening.“
10:32 a.m. Sunday:
Moore Regional Hospital is “functioning as normal” using backup generators, according to FirstHealth of the Carolinas spokesperson Emily Sloan.
Sloan said the emergency power system is tested on a monthly basis to ensure it will provide a seamless transition, and confirmed the generators were enabled within seconds on Saturday evening. FirstHealth has enough fuel on-site to power the emergency generators for several days.
However, FirstHealth’s three convenient care clinics and its fitness centers in Moore County are without power and not open.
Sloan said they have received some inquiries from individuals who use medical devices that may need to be charged, or patients on oxygen. She said the emergency room is providing assistance, as needed, and that FirstHealth is working on identifying alternative locations where assistance can be provided.
10:29 a.m. Sunday:
The town of Robbins has power, and everything is operating as normal, according to Town Manager Clint Mack.
10:26 a.m. Sunday:
A representative from Moore County Public Utilities, who requested anonymity as he is not authorized to speak to the press, said the county is using generators to power sewer and water systems. At this time, he said most systems are up and running. These systems require power to avoid overflow and keep their contents moving.
A Facebook post by Southern Pines Fire and Rescue said “Southern Pines Water and Sewer are operating on generator power and we anticipate no interruption in these services.
10 a.m. Sunday:
Gov. Roy Cooper’s office issued a statement saying Cooper “has spoken with Duke Energy and state law enforcement officials about the power outages in Moore County. They are investigating and working to return electricity to those impacted. The state is providing support as needed.”
9 a.m. Sunday:
As Moore County residents woke up to dark houses, local businesses began to open up to serve them. Southern Pines Growler Co., Hot Asana Yoga Co., Red’s Corner and the Ice Cream Parlor were among those operating. For updates on community resources, see our related story on thepilot.com.
7 a.m. Sunday:
The gate to the West End substation, off N.C. 211 near West Pine Middle School, is lying on the side of the access road. A pole holding up the gate had clearly been snapped off where it meets the ground. The substation’s infrastructure was heavily damaged, but workers on site declined to comment on the extent.
Midnight Saturday:
A reporter on scene at the Duke Energy substation off N.C. 211 near West Pine Middle School could hear and smell oil leaking from the facility. Workers from Duke Energy and authorities from the sheriff‘s office were scanning the the area for bullet casings and other evidence, and vehicles were going through the woods in search of more evidence at the scene.
11:48 p.m. Saturday:
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement saying that it is investigating incidents at multiple electric substations in Moore County that were shot up on Saturday night as a “criminal occurrence,” causing more than half the county’s electric customers to lose power.
According to the press release, shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, “as utility companies began responding to the different substations, evidence was discovered that indicated that intentional vandalism had occurred at multiple sites.“
”Moore County Sheriff’s Deputies and various other law enforcement agencies within the county responded to the different areas and are providing further site security,” it went on to say.
Anyone with any information about this act of violence should contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office at 910-947-2931.
10:30 p.m. Saturday:
Heavy police presence was around several gun shops and Wal-Mart in Aberdeen around 10:30 p.m. after reports of looting. One woman was detained in front Wal-Mart and police were conducting a headcount of employees outside of the store.
Data from the website poweroutage.us showed that more than 40,600 local electric customers, or about 63.7 percent of the county's customers, were without power was of 10:30 p.m. Saturday. About 38,000 of those customers are Duke Energy subscribers.
10:15 p.m. Saturday:
In a text message to a reporter, Chief Mike Cameron of the Southern Pines Fire and Rescue Department confirmed that substations had been shot at. He said the agency is “preparing to be out of power for 24 hours.”
10 p.m. Saturday:
At 9:42 p.m., emergency scanner traffic reported several explosions heard in Carthage.
9 p.m. Saturday:
David McNeill, a district representative for Duke Energy, told The Pilot late Saturday that at least two of the company’s substations were vandalized. He said he did not know the extent of the damage or how the vandalism occurred.
The power company first reported outages shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, starting with more than 2,000 customers without power in areas along the U.S. 15-501 and N.C. 24-27 corridor around and in Carthage.
At approximately 8:45 p.m., outages were reported across the southern end of the county, from Vass to Pinebluff, accounting for approximately 12,000 customers. The outages spread, and less than an hour later, most of the county and some areas outside of its borders were without power.
Brooks said a substation functions similarly to an off-ramp on a busy interstate.
“The best way to think about the (electric) grid is as a road system,” he said. “If you have transmission lines that deliver power from power plants to local communities, they’re like the interstates of the power grid. They carry voltage that’s hundreds of thousands of volts, and when it gets to the community that voltage needs to be reduced so that it can be distributed throughout the community.”
Brooks said the company has “different levels of security” in place to protect its equipment, but he declined to comment on what specific security measures had been implemented or in place at the damaged substations.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is received.
(7) comments
Further "protest" of the drag show?
Hey, as Tucker Carlson likes to say, I'm just asking questions. Why is the right afraid of questions?
It figures that one of your ilk would make such a ridiculous statement, never letting a crisis go to waste. If you attended the event yesterday would you have noticed that the show supporters were the ones more likely of violent acts. But this would be totally illogical, if in fact they all lived in Moore County and weren’t recruited from elsewhere. Most likely is a continuation of drug gang wars fueled by the now open border to Mexico and the flood of drugs this has brought to our county. But it’s all speculation. Let’s let our excellent law force do their investigation and find the perpetrators, which they will.
Sorry Kent. This is definitely the work of the far right. The rest of us don't care whether a man wears a dress or not.
Not ridiculous at all,! The NCBI & FBI have been called in by Gov Cooper & Rep Hudson. Why on earth would the show supporters commit a violent act as a result of the show going on? There is absolutely NO LOGIC in your thinking…ever!!
Praying for the safety of the technicians doing the repair work and for our Sheriff in finding the perpetrators, which will happen.
I read somewhere they missed Robbins. This is a lot of trouble just to incontinence us. I hope they deploy the National Guard or army to help. Stay safe all.
Outage extended into Seven Lakes.
