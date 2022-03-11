Brandon and Leslie Clothier have spent four years raising money toward their nonprofit’s first major project.
When they got the long-awaited call last week that nearly two tons of adaptive playground equipment would arrive at Carthage Elementary on Wednesday, it was almost like fate. But they worried that it might take another few years to unload it all.
The Clothiers’ oldest daughter Ellie was born prematurely on March 9, 2014. Now a student at Carthage, Ellie lives with several severe disabilities, including cerebral palsy and epilepsy.
Brandon, a teacher and coach at New Century Middle School, and Leslie, a county probation officer, welcomed their second child, Joe, two years later.
It wasn’t long before they set out to find a place where the siblings could play together. But standard playground equipment offers nothing to a child who can’t stand, let alone run and climb. Even if it did, traditional mulch stops Ellie’s wheelchair in its tracks.
So the Clothiers founded the Ellie Jean Project in 2017 with an ambitious goal: to convert every public playground in Moore County to a place where Ellie and other children with disabilities can just be kids, playing alongside their able-bodied friends and siblings.
They were inspired by the $2.3 million Sassafras All-Children’s Playground in Raleigh, which offers wide decking for wheelchair access, supportive swings on much of the equipment, and ground-level structures that allow children to use their upper body to pull themselves up and along.
The family also enjoys visiting the Kiwanis Family Park in Sanford, but wanted to bring similarly inclusive options to Moore County families.
It’s been slow going: church hot dog sales, motorcycle rallies, collecting donations at Christmas light shows.
“Moore County and Lee County made this happen. We didn’t have any big donors,” said Brandon Clothier. “We didn’t have any big checks being cashed. It was a lot of hard-earned money from a lot of good-hearted people.”
Last year, Ellie Jean Project and the Carthage Elementary Parent Teacher Organization joined together to buy three new playground structures equipped for students across the range of the mobility spectrum.
Tessa Davis, the school’s social worker and PTO president, had noticed that the school’s special needs students were limited in their outdoor activities.
“I knew that needed to be something we fundraise for. They need playground equipment. If I was a parent in that class, I would want my kid to have something to play on,” she said.
“That’s where it started, because I just felt like all kids should have that.”
Last May the order went in for a wheelchair swing, a dual zipline with a secure chair on one side, and a merry-go-round. Ellie Jean Project and Carthage PTO split the $37,000 cost nearly in half.
The swing’s components arrived in November. After several COVID-19 delays, the tractor-trailer with the rest came in from Missouri on Ellie’s eighth birthday. Leslie Clothier put out a call last week to ask her colleagues in law enforcement to contribute a couple of hours to helping unload.
Between the first responders from Carthage Fire and Rescue, and Union Pines football coaches and athletes who showed up on a drizzling Wednesday morning, it took less than 30 minutes.
“It’s just special that this is the school that our daughter goes to and kind of where it started. It’s nice that the first EJP stamp is going to be here,” said Brandon Clothier.
“It was a coincidence that we got the phone call that said ‘Hey, equipment’s coming,’ and it’s her birthday.”
The new play equipment is scheduled to be installed over spring break, so it will be another few weeks before Ellie herself can strap into the merry-go-round for a spin. It took six men to unload that piece of red molded plastic, which includes three seats, two with harnesses, and a standing space.
“Our goal was to have equipment that everyone could use together, so it’s inclusive,” Davis said. “Anybody in a wheelchair, on a walker, anything, they can use it with their able-bodied peers.”
The Ellie Jean Project is planning a ribbon-cutting celebration for the new equipment and motorcycle ride fundraiser on April 30. The Clothiers are now working toward getting similar equipment installed at Hillcrest Park in Carthage.
