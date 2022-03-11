Brandon and Leslie Clothier have spent four years raising money toward their nonprofit’s first major project.

When they got the long-awaited call last week that nearly two tons of adaptive playground equipment would arrive at Carthage Elementary on Wednesday, it was almost like fate. But they worried that it might take another few years to unload it all.

The Clothiers’ oldest daughter Ellie was born prematurely on March 9, 2014. Now a student at Carthage, Ellie lives with several severe disabilities, including cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Brandon, a teacher and coach at New Century Middle School, and Leslie, a county probation officer, welcomed their second child, Joe, two years later.

It wasn’t long before they set out to find a place where the siblings could play together. But standard playground equipment offers nothing to a child who can’t stand, let alone run and climb. Even if it did, traditional mulch stops Ellie’s wheelchair in its tracks.

So the Clothiers founded the Ellie Jean Project in 2017 with an ambitious goal: to convert every public playground in Moore County to a place where Ellie and other children with disabilities can just be kids, playing alongside their able-bodied friends and siblings.

The Ellie Jean Project 04.jpg

Leslie Clothier passes material to volunteers. The Ellie Jean Project gets underway at Carthage Elementary School. Playground equipment arrived Wednesday morning and volunteers helped to off load the 18 wheeler. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

They were inspired by the $2.3 million Sassafras All-Children’s Playground in Raleigh, which offers wide decking for wheelchair access, supportive swings on much of the equipment, and ground-level structures that allow children to use their upper body to pull themselves up and along.

The family also enjoys visiting the Kiwanis Family Park in Sanford, but wanted to bring similarly inclusive options to Moore County families.

It’s been slow going: church hot dog sales, motorcycle rallies, collecting donations at Christmas light shows.

“Moore County and Lee County made this happen. We didn’t have any big donors,” said Brandon Clothier. “We didn’t have any big checks being cashed. It was a lot of hard-earned money from a lot of good-hearted people.”

Last year, Ellie Jean Project and the Carthage Elementary Parent Teacher Organization joined together to buy three new playground structures equipped for students across the range of the mobility spectrum.

Tessa Davis, the school’s social worker and PTO president, had noticed that the school’s special needs students were limited in their outdoor activities.

“I knew that needed to be something we fundraise for. They need playground equipment. If I was a parent in that class, I would want my kid to have something to play on,” she said.

“That’s where it started, because I just felt like all kids should have that.”

Last May the order went in for a wheelchair swing, a dual zipline with a secure chair on one side, and a merry-go-round. Ellie Jean Project and Carthage PTO split the $37,000 cost nearly in half.

The swing’s components arrived in November. After several COVID-19 delays, the tractor-trailer with the rest came in from Missouri on Ellie’s eighth birthday. Leslie Clothier put out a call last week to ask her colleagues in law enforcement to contribute a couple of hours to helping unload.

Between the first responders from Carthage Fire and Rescue, and Union Pines football coaches and athletes who showed up on a drizzling Wednesday morning, it took less than 30 minutes.

“It’s just special that this is the school that our daughter goes to and kind of where it started. It’s nice that the first EJP stamp is going to be here,” said Brandon Clothier.

“It was a coincidence that we got the phone call that said ‘Hey, equipment’s coming,’ and it’s her birthday.”

The Ellie Jean Project 02.jpg

The Ellie Jean Project gets underway at Carthage Elementary School. Playground equipment arrived Wednesday morning and volunteers helped to off load the 18 wheeler. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

The new play equipment is scheduled to be installed over spring break, so it will be another few weeks before Ellie herself can strap into the merry-go-round for a spin. It took six men to unload that piece of red molded plastic, which includes three seats, two with harnesses, and a standing space.

“Our goal was to have equipment that everyone could use together, so it’s inclusive,” Davis said. “Anybody in a wheelchair, on a walker, anything, they can use it with their able-bodied peers.”

The Ellie Jean Project is planning a ribbon-cutting celebration for the new equipment and motorcycle ride fundraiser on April 30. The Clothiers are now working toward getting similar equipment installed at Hillcrest Park in Carthage.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days