Workers at all four early voting locations in Moore County are preparing for a large turnout of early voters and one-stop voters when the polls open early starting Thursday across the state.
Moore County Board of Elections Director Glenda Clendenin said that, in a meeting with state elections officials Monday, other states have been seeing strong turnouts for in-person early voting, despite the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic.
“Thursday is going to be very exciting and will be a telltale of what to expect, being that first day,” Clendenin said. “We are normally really busy that day and we are working on getting everything ready for all four sites. That includes getting everything sanitized by professional cleaners.”
With that Thursday kick off, early voting will run until Oct. 31. Polls will be open from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-3p.m. Saturdays, and 2-5 p.m. on Sundays, at four established sites:
* Moore Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage;
* Aberdeen Recreation Station, 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen;
* Cannon Park Community Center, 210 Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst; and
* Vass Town Hall, 140 S. Alma St. in Vass.
Along with in-person early voting, voters still may request an absentee mail-in ballot up until Oct. 27. The deadline to submit absentee by-mail ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.
Voters can submit a request online at https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home.
The Moore County Board of Elections has issued 12,970 absentee mail-in ballots so far. In total, 13,573 mail-in ballots have been requested in the county. Of that total, 6,393 ballots have been returned as of Tuesday. Those numbers are all off-the-charts record breakers from previous years, and similar trends are being seen across the state and nation.
In an effort to keep social distancing measures by electioneers at the poll sites, the county’s Board of Elections said last week it has followed the guidance of the state board of elections.
With an expected increased demand for curbside voting, the buffer zone must extend to provide a 50-foot protected area around voters’ vehicles.
Buffer zone restrictions apply to both early voting and Election Day voting sites.
Social distancing is encouraged for those standing in line, free hand sanitizer and single-use pens will be available, and face masks are “strongly encouraged.” Free masks will be available at all voting sites.
The Moore County Board of Elections office is located at 700 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage. Local elections office staff may be reached by phone at (910) 947-3868 or email at elections@moorecountync.gov.
The State Elections Board also operates a dedicated webpage at NCSBE.gov/Coronavirus, where voters can find up-to-date information about elections during the pandemic.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
