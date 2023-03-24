The Moore County Board of Elections on Wednesday recommended that the county stick with its established vendor to purchase new elections equipment.
Election Systems and Software has provided the voting systems used in Moore County for over two decades. Hoping to become the county’s new vendor, competitor Hart InterCivic recently sent a representative to Carthage to demonstrate its equipment to the board.
ES&S and Hart are among the three vendors whose voting systems are authorized for use in North Carolina elections. But Towanna Dixon, director of the Moore County Board of Elections, saw little incentive to switch vendors following Hart’s demonstration.
“After looking at the pros and the cons of each of the different elections equipment, we just felt that it would be beneficial for the county to go with the DS200,” Dixon said, referring to a newer model of the ES&S ballot scanner currently used in Moore County. “They have a huge support system that I just feel strongly about. If there is a situation or problem that arises, we can get somebody here within the day or the next day.”
Dixon said that gives ES&S an edge over Hart, which does not have offices or technicians in North Carolina. She also noted that while ES&S never removes equipment from the county when performing pre-elections maintenance, Hart’s equipment would need to be sent to Texas for service.
“We’re always knowing what’s going on when it comes to our equipment in the hands of (ES&S),” she said, adding that the county’s current system is a “workhorse” that has performed reliably for more than 20 years. “I know that this equipment will be able to maintain and hold up to growth here in Moore County.”
Hart’s equipment, by contrast, “didn’t seem sturdy” to Dixon. In a memo to the board, she also noted that switching to Hart’s voting system would require “massive training” for poll workers whereas the newer machines from ES&S bear only a “slight difference” to what has been used in the past.
“(It) looks like what we have,” she wrote of the updated ES&S equipment. “People have a hard time with change when it is a drastic change.”
Her concerns were echoed by the Rev. Charles McKnight, chairman of the Moore County Board of Elections.
“We live in a climate now where transparency and being able to rectify problems, particularly in voting, is so important,” he said, adding that Hart’s nearest out-of-state technician is nearly four hours away and is assigned to several other counties in North Carolina. “What if there’s a simultaneous problem? What if on the other side of North Carolina they have someone who needs service and we need it at the same time? If I’m a voter, in the climate that we’re in, it becomes suspect.”
The five-member board unanimously voted to authorize Dixon to “take all necessary steps to move forward” with retaining ES&S as the county’s provider of elections equipment. She said the decision and the minutes from the meeting will be forwarded to the state Board of Elections for review before the county enters a new contract with the company.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
