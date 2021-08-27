Local election officials have their work cut out for them with the pending retirement of Elections Director Glenda Clendenin, who has overseen every Moore County election for the past three decades.
The State Board of Elections will get the final say as to her replacement but it’s up to the local board to interview candidates and make its recommendation.
On Thursday, the five-member board reviewed a job description template provided by the state that outlines the basic tasks and experience requirements they’d like to see in a candidate. It was clear from the round table discussion the criteria was generalized.
“What we’ve been talking about this morning identifies the crucial nature of this position,” said Election Board member Richard Ashton. “(We need) someone who knows the community, someone who knows the people they are working with, someone who is also knowledgeable about what goes on at the State Board, and someone who has knowledge, I’d say great knowledge by the way, of how to apply the law, rules and regulations of the elections.”
A list of responsibilities is important, he added, but the job description must also include the critical functions that the local election board delegates to the director’s role.
“There is no way we are going to replicate 35 years of committed service by Glenda by looking at a list of tasks,” Ashton said. “We delegate everything to this person. There is not a damn thing we do that we have not looked to Glenda. Whoever will sit in that position, how will we get that on paper?”
Ticking off items, he noted the elections director is responsible for the “whole function” of elections from registration of voters and maintenance of voter rolls, to selecting and organizing precinct sites, to recruiting and training election workers and volunteers.
Board Chairman Charles McKnight invited Clendenin to offer comment on the job description, noting that she was in the best position to determine what they should be looking for in her replacement.
Clendenin was appointed to her role as Elections Director in 1986. Earlier this summer, she announced her intent to retire on Sept. 24 after 35 years of service.
Clendenin said the job description as reviewed was fine but offered to work with human resources personnel to make sure some of the specific tasks outlined by the State Board were included. She further recommended the position be listed for at least three weeks to provide time for qualified candidates to consider the opportunity.
“Simply because the people that we are wanting or hoping will apply are elections directors in other offices. And they are in very busy times just as we are,” Clendenin said. “At this point, I would not be watching the (State Board) job site every day if I was looking for a job.”
McKnight agreed, suggesting the open application period be extended to 30 days.
“Then hopefully we won’t miss out on that candidate because the person whose plate is filled is filled for a reason: because they are getting some work done,” McKnight said. “They may want to apply for this, but they put their work first where they are.”
McKnight said what is most critically important is making sure any potential candidate has administered more than one election cycle and has a solid understanding of the rules and also the equipment used in North Carolina elections.
“I am thankful we are all in one place of one accord,” McKnight added. “We are working toward conclusions and in harmony seeking solutions, and not just trying to have a way. As long as we continue this, we will accomplish great things as a board.”
The Moore County Board of Elections will next meet on Sept. 2 at 9 a.m., at the county Elections Office at 700 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage, to review a final draft of the election director job description.
