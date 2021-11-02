Polls closed at 7:30 Tuesday evening in the 2021 election for Moore County's 11 municipalities.
Early figures from the Moore County Board of Elections showed a turnout close to 18 percent of registered voters.
In key races, according to complete but unofficial returns:
* Jeff Morgan and Patrick Pizzella won seats on the Pinehurst Village Council.
* Taylor Clement and Ann Peterson won seats on the Southern Pines Town Council.
* Wilma Laney and Tim Helms secured seats on the Aberdeen Town Council.
This is a developing story and details will be updated throughout the evening.
There were 37 local government seats to be determined by Tuesday’s election including several mayoral seats. Polling sites were open in 20 of the county’s 26 precincts on Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Voting at the Senior Enrichment Center in Pinehurst Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Scenes of voting at several Moore County precincts Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Photos by Pilot staff photographer Ted Fitzgerald.
Voting at the Senior Enrichment Center in Pinehurst Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Senior Enrichment Center in Pinehurst Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Senior Enrichment Center in Pinehurst. Sarah Hargrove and Joanne Valdes bundle up against the chilly temps Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Douglass Community Center in Southern Pines Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Whispering Pines Fire Station Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Whispering Pines Fire Station Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Whispering Pines Fire Station Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Whispering Pines Fire Station Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Whispering Pines Fire Station Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Whispering Pines Fire Station Tuesday morning. There's always a bake sale happening on election day. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Whispering Pines Fire Station Tuesday morning. There's always a bake sale happening on election day. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Whispering Pines Fire Station Tuesday morning. There's always a bake sale happening on election day. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Whispering Pines Fire Station Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Moore County Agriculture Center Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Moore County Agriculture Center Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Moore County Agriculture Center Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Moore County Agriculture Center Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Moore County Agriculture Center Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Voting at the Moore County Agriculture Center Tuesday morning. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Municipal candidates who were on the ballot for local office included:
* Aberdeen: Mayor Robbie Farrell is running unopposed for re-election. Also on the ballot, Daniel Behnke, Timothy Helms, Wilma Laney and Tim Marcham are seeking one of two open commissioner seats. The seats have four-year terms.
* Cameron: Jim Leiby and Tasherra Nichols have filed for the mayoral seat (four-year term,) and John Frutchey and Kane Parsons have filed for one of the two commissioner (four-year term) seats. David Seiberling is seeking one of two unexpired (two-year term) commissioner seats.
* Carthage: Patty Kempton, Kevin Lewis, John McDonald, Anton Sadovnikov, Brent Tanner and former Commissioner George Wilson Jr. have filed for one of three open commissioner seats (four-year term.)
* Foxfire: Paul Canup, Jason Daily, George Hedrick, Richard Kight, Ernestine Maccari, Janet Nauman, Donald Nelson, Mike Ratkowksi, Kevin Robbins and Gary Samuels have filed for one of three Council member seats (four-year term;) and Nancy Certain and Janice Gregorich have filed for the unexpired Council member seat (two-year term.)
* Pinebluff: Ronald L. McDonald and Patrick Neligan have filed for the mayoral seat (four-year term.) Robbie Conley, Robert Esselman, Michael Ough and Jerry Williams have filed for the two commissioner seats (four-year term.)
* Pinehurst: Kevin Drum, Jeff Morgan, Patrick Pizzella and Emily Stack have filed for one of two council seats (four-year term.)
* Robbins: Cameron Dockery and Neil Johnson have filed for the unexpired mayoral seat (two-year term.) Johnson has dropped out and is supporting Dockery. Jody Lee Britt, former mayor Lonnie English, Terri Holt and Benjamin Reynolds Jr. have filed for one of three commissioner seats (four-year term.)
* Southern Pines: Taylor Clement, Brandon Goodman, Ann Petersen and Mike Saulnier have filed for one of two council seats (four-year term.)
* Taylortown: Garry Brown, Mary Cagle, Bridget Cotton, Sidney Gaddy, David Levine, Nadine Moody, Mitchell Ratliff, Marvin Taylor and Mayor James Lattimore Thompson have filed for one of five council seats (two-year term.)
* Vass: George Blackwell Jr., Eddie Callahan and Angela Vacek have filed for the mayoral seat (two-year term.) Rona Kellis, Kris Kosem, Todd McLeod, Emily Oldham, Christine Phipps and T.J. Watson have filed for one of two commissioner seats (four-year term.)
* Whispering Pines: Richard Casey, Andy Conway, Pamela Harris, Dean Kalles and Linda Vandercook have filed for one of three council seats (four-year term.) Casey has dropped out but his name remains on the ballot.
