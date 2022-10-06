The Moore County Board of Commissioners will undergo significant turnover next month for the first time in several years. At least three, and possibly four, new commissioners will take seats on the five-member board due to three retirements and one death earlier this year.
On the board, long-serving members Catherine Graham, Otis Ritter and Jerry Daeke announced plans last year that they would not seek re-election. They represent commissioner districts 1, 3 and 5, respectively.
In addition, District 2 Commissioner Louis Gregory, re-elected to the board in 2020, stepped down in February, due to health reasons. He passed away several weeks later. Gregory was replaced by Nick Picerno, who had served on the board from 2008-16. State law requires another election to fill the remaining two years of Gregory’s original term.
Of the four seats up for election, however, just two are contested this fall. In the District 3 race, Seven Lakes attorney John Ritter defeated Charlie Smoak in a May Republican primary. Ritter does not have any additional opponent. In the District 5 race, Aberdeen resident Kurt Cook, a Republican, ran unopposed.
That leaves for voters to decide the District 1 and District 2 races. What follows are brief previews of the candidates running and their campaigns.
District 1
Most contested Moore County elections feature a Democrat against a Republican. But in the District 1 commissioners race, there are three candidates featured, only one of whom is running under a major party. Jim Von Canon, who won a three-way Republican primary in May, faces two unaffiliated candidates — John Misiaszek and Phillip Vandercook — who qualified for the ballot by collecting a sufficient number of signatures from registered voters.
John Misiaszek
John Misiaszek, who retired to Moore County in 2006, grew up in Rochester, NY, where he was a chief financial officer for 25 years. Misiaszek said the weather, cost of living and golf brought him here. He and his wife, Barbara, live in the Woodlake community in eastern Moore off N.C. 690.
Misiaszek became interested in being a commissioner after Hurricane Matthew in 2016 damaged Woodlake’s Lake Surf dam and forced the state to drain the 1,200-acre lake at Woodlake Country Club. While there is now a plan to rebuild the dam through state intervention, the community had trouble getting support from the commissioners in 2018 to set up a small, local assessment plan that would have allowed residents to address the issue.
Misiaszek, who has attended virtually every commissioners meeting in the past several years, speaks like a financial officer, rattling off percentages and amounts of money the county could be generating through better management of the economy.
“Right now, Moore County is very much a one horse town when it comes to sustaining the county,” Misiaszek said. “I don’t believe you should ever balance or structure an economy based on one industry.
“We need to have jobs for kids … no more than 10 percent of kids will make their career here, generally speaking,” Misiaszek said.
One idea Misiaszek has for building new travel and tourism infrastructure involves the development of a local amphitheater. He said High Falls in northern Moore is a great location, given its placement between major cities like Raleigh and Charlotte.
He is also concerned with safety issues within Moore County Schools. Misiaszek said there are not enough school resource officers for every public school, something he would like to see change.
It’s a “tragedy waiting to happen,” he said.
Phillip Vandercook
Phillip Vandercook, 51, recently retired from the U.S. Army after serving for 32 years. He was an enlisted soldier for 19 years, where he reached the rank of Master Sergeant and served 13 more years and retired at the rank of Major.
Vandercook said public elected service seems like a natural transition for him after retiring.
“It’s a perfect and logical way into civilian life — to continue to serve,” Vandercook said.
Vandercook is running unaffiliated but is a registered Republican. To run as unaffiliated, he had to gather roughly 3,000 signatures from voting members of Moore County.
One focus of Vandercook is growth in Moore County.
“The question is how do we responsibly grow as a county — which is planned and well thought out — while protecting the individual land owner, farmers, business owners and our natural resources all at the same time?”
Vandercook is also interested in fiscal responsibility. He spoke of the upcoming revaluation of properties in the county and the need to calibrate the tax rate accordingly.
Vandercook and his wife, Linda, live in Whispering Pines, where she serves on the Whispering Pines Village Council. He said they fell in love with Moore County after being stationed at Fort Bragg. They have three cats and two rabbits.
He taught ROTC at Western Michigan University as an assistant professor of military science. He found this experience rewarding and is in touch with many of his past students.
“Being involved — that’s how you make a difference,” Vandercook said.
Jim Von Canon
Jim Von Canon, 64, is a retired Special Forces Sergeant Major and served for 29 years. Born and raised in Moore County, Von Canon now lives in Lakeview with his wife, Kim. They raised three children here, all of whom are now in college.
“I’m really not a politician. I like to roll up my sleeves and get to work,” Von Canon said.
Von Canon has been leading since he was young. His first memorable experience of a leadership position was at Camp Reeves when he was 12 years old. He also served as a lieutenant of the West End Fire Department and as a police officer in Durham.
His campaign focuses heavily on safety, education and future growth. Von Canon expressed concern about the “issues we have with open borders.”
“We need to keep our county safe; we need to educate our kids; we need to focus on future growth,” Von Canon.
Von Canon spoke at length about supporting schools. Von Canon believes Moore County needs to focus on educating students. He cited recently released state testing performance data which indicated significantly lower scores for local students coming out of the pandemic and hybrid learning schedules.
Von Canon is also focused on growth, saying jobs need to be brought to Moore County to provide stronger economic progress.
“We need to help (people) get jobs and get organized and raise their families out of poverty,” Von Canon said.
Von Canon also said that infrastructure needs to be updated in order to provide the basics like water and sewer to the community.
District 2
Two candidates are running for commissioner in District 2: Democrat Ariadne DeGarr and Republican Nicholas Picerno.
Ariadne DeGarr
DeGarr, 45, was born and raised in New York but visited Southern Pines all throughout her childhood. Her family goes back seven generations in Moore County, and she has lived here since 2002.
DeGarr and her husband, James Miller, have two children, ages six and 19. DeGarr is currently an assistant teacher at Moore Montessori Community school in Southern Pines. Previously, she was the office manager of The Arc of Moore County, a group that provides resources and services to people with developmental or intellectual disabilities.
DeGarr ran for commissioner in 2020 and lost but is running again because “nothing has changed.”
Representation is a significant concern for DeGarr. She does not believe the current board of commissioners represent the whole of Moore County.
“There is no diversity on any level — everyone is the same age, makes the same income — no one is working multiple jobs,” DeGarr said. “That’s not what our county looks like.”
“Someone or something is being missed,” she said.
Further, DeGarr is concerned with growth and infrastructure. She is not anti-growth because change and growth is a healthy part of life, but believes it irresponsible to chase growth for profits when the current community is in need of more sufficient infrastructure.
She talks of repurposing development that currently exists rather than displacing people or destroying the environment. She said that approach would embrace the history and culture of what makes this place and these people unique.
DeGarr also wants to fight for better access to affordable healthcare and work with communities to find ways to improve current issues.
“I don’t feel like living should be a privilege,” DeGarr said.
Nick Picerno
Picerno, 66, is a Moore County native, having been born and raised in Carthage. He attended Union Pines High School. He served two terms as commissioner before stepping down in 2016.
Picerno graduated from UNC Chapel Hill and taught a high school physical science course for one year before becoming interested in computers. He started the Southern Software company in 1988 with Bob White and stayed with them until retiring in 2004. He and his wife, Jan, live in the McClendon Hills community of Seven Lakes.
During his two terms on the board between 2008-16, Picerno was out front on a number of key issues, including building a new detention center and bringing greater financial stability and management to the county budgeting process.
Picerno, who had originally planned to run for the State House District 78 seat, thought it was important to run as commissioner again because of the turnover of three members stepping down from their positions.
He said there is a lot of responsibility when it comes to being a commissioner — it would be hard to juggle other responsibilities or jobs with it.
“I’ve got the time to get the job done and the experience to do it,” Picerno said.
He wants to help Moore County grow and make it a “neat place to live.”
While a commissioner, the board was able to cut taxes three of his nine years. The board also built two schools and a public safety building. Increased school funding is important to him.
He further said he wants to focus on improving the water and sewer systems along with the land use plan for responsible growth.
District 3
John Ritter, running unopposed on the November ballot, practices law out of Seven Lakes with a focus on real estate and estate planning cases. Ritter has worked in the county for 15 years.
Ritter and his wife, Susan, have been married for 12 years and have a four year-old son, Lucian. They live in Seagrove.
Ritter has a focus on infrastructure, given the boom in growth seen in Moore County. He wants to make sure the infrastructure can keep up with the demand.
“I love people and truly look forward to serving the people, and I want to strive to be responsible and listen and work hard to serve the people who are so wonderful,” Ritter said.
Ritter noted an important, maybe the most important, part of his job is having the people of the county in mind.
“It’s the residents that make Moore County thrive,” Ritter said.
District 5
Kurt Cook is running unopposed for commissioner in District 5. Cook currently lives in Aberdeen. Cook reached the rank of Major in the Army before retiring in 2012 due to medical reasons. He founded Adaptive Recovery Wear, a company that designs clothing for people undergoing medical treatment.
Attempts to reach Cook for comment were not successful.
The early voting period begins Thursday, Oct 20 and runs through Saturday, Nov. 5. This year, Moore County will offer two locations for early voting: the Moore County Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage, and the Pinehurst Community Center, 210 Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst.
During the week, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Polls will also be open on Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will be required to cast ballots at their assigned precincts.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com
Commissioners should make significant cuts in MCS government schools to match their declining enrollment. Further cuts and firings of key personnel are needed as a consequence for declining academic performance and wild over-spending in gold-plated, D and F rated schools. Commissioners should prepare for the consequences of record inflation, the recession and world energy crisis created by poor government decisions, environmental extremists and climate change cultists. To lessen the impact of terrible energy policies of the Biden administration and Europeans, Commissioners should enthusiastically support exploitation of known coal and gas reserves in the northern part of the county. They should also support construction of a dam on the Deep River to provide hydroelectric power, a recreational lake, and for cooling water for a small modular nuclear power plant. Moore County could be a net exporter of energy from great fossil fuels, hydroelectric and nuclear, attracting industry, providing amazing jobs and lowering the cost of living for everyone. Frack everywhere!
