The Moore County Board of Education will get at least two new members after the upcoming election.
When voters review this year’s election ballot to fill the board’s two at-large seats, they’ll choose from four fresh candidates: Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno, Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson. The two highest vote-getters will fill the seats currently held by Libby Carter and Ed Dennison, who are not seeking re-election after serving multiple terms on the board.
The outcome of the election has the potential to change the school board’s voting dynamics. School board races are nonpartisan, but Benway and Bruno are running as a slate in alignment with current board members David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy — who have been the self-professed conservative minority on the board since being elected in 2020.
All four current candidates’ platforms are concerned with improving school facilities and providing more support to teachers and students, but they diverge when it comes to how they think that can be accomplished.
Calcutt and Sampson, who are also running as a slate, say that the cost of running schools has outstripped the amount of money the state allocates to them, resulting in staffing cuts over the last decade. Bruno and Benway maintain that Moore County Schools could make better use of the funding it already receives.
The four candidates emerged from a May primary that eliminated a fifth candidate, Forrest Leach. Bruno and Calcutt received the most votes in that election, each receiving 26 percent of the vote but with Bruno garnering 83 more votes. Benway was third with 23 percent of the vote, followed by Sampson with 18 percent.
Ken Benway
Benway, 76, is a retired Army officer and Green Beret who moved to Whispering Pines in 2004. In retirement, he has co-founded and helped run organizations dedicated to supporting military veterans in pursuit of public office.
He decided to mount his own campaign for school board to take part in what he sees as a struggle between Judeo-Christian values and “totalitarian ideology.”
“Across the nation there’s going to be a life-and-death fight at those critical junctures, and the winner gets to control our children,” said Benway. “We — meaning the conservative approach to this thing — need to win.”
If elected, Benway said he would advocate for a return to small class sizes across the board, and outside-the-box concepts like a cohort model that pairs a teacher with the same class of students for several years. He thinks that, along with things like performance bonuses and sabbaticals, could help the district attract skilled teachers.
Benway points to Moore County’s low-performing schools, and the overall decline in performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidence that the district’s operations need an overhaul. He suggests that can potentially be done without additional revenue if the board cuts district-level positions and more proactively prioritizes spending.
“School is not a business, but it’s got all the same functions as a business. It’s the taxpayers’ money, and we do need more teachers, and if we can find a way to squeeze more money out of the system to get more teachers, we’ll do that,” he said.
“There are a whole bunch of stacked issues and functions that come into play and we need to look at it that way. Until now, I think we’ve done a whack-a-mole kind of thing, but we’ve got some policy and structure kinds of things that can take care of those things ahead of time.”
Benway also wants the board to invest in the culture of leadership throughout Moore County Schools. That goes from trying to recruit more male teachers to potentially bringing in a consultant with a military background to start a staff leadership program.
“Leadership covers all the bases, frankly,” he said. “We need a program of teacher and faculty development that integrates leadership at every level.”
He also praised the current board’s hire this summer of Superintendent Tim Locklair, a Moore County native who had previously served for five years as an executive-level administrator under former superintendent Bob Grimesey.
“I think he’s a pretty steady hand, frankly. Clearly he’s got the background, he knows where all the skeletons are hidden and I think he’s a reasonable person,” Benway said. “For the time being, I think we can work with him, no question.”
Pauline Bruno
Bruno, 75, is a former president of Moore Republican Women who in 2021 helped lead a campaign to delay the implementation of the state’s new social studies standards amidst the national backlash against Critical Race Theory.
Professionally, Bruno taught special education at schools in the Northeast before retiring to Pinehurst in 2008. She holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in reading education.
Bruno views the district’s overall proficiency rating — the proportion of students who are performing on grade level in state-tested subjects — as unacceptably low at 56.6 percent. If elected, she says she would advocate for measures that would give teachers more time and latitude to connect with students and inspire them to love learning.
“I really think I can make a heck of a difference. I’m all for simple: you have a budget, adhere to it. You have teachers, give them the freedom to do what they do well,” she said. “That’s what I want. I want our teachers, the ones who are really good, to make this all come alive for kids.”
To that end, she would advocate for a shift away from the use of technology and digital learning activities for younger students, especially struggling readers. Bruno said that she and Benway will take many of their cues from parents.
“You’ve got to pay attention to the parents. You can’t cut them off. It’s a public school, they’re paying for it,” she said.
“Public schools right now have a very bad aura. I’d love to make the persona of a public school absolutely terrific so that people have faith in our public schools.”
Bruno said that teachers should focus on teaching their core subjects, and that materials dealing with gender and sexuality have no place in media centers or classroom shelves. Earlier this year, the school board started a review of its policies for handling challenges to controversial books, but so far the issue has been sidelined in its policy committee.
“I am not for any of that gender stuff,” said Bruno. “Our kids are who they are, and who they are is fine with me. I don’t care. I love every single one of them, but don’t give them ideas.”
If elected, Bruno says she will support hiring needed staff and improving pay in the short-term — whether or not there’s a sustainable funding plan in place.
“What good is our money sitting in the bank? The commissioners have told us over and over again ‘Come to us with legitimate asking for money. Then use that money on what you said you were asking for,’” she said.
“If we need something, let’s spend it. Let’s take care of our people. They’ve got to make the money that their neighbors are making.”
Robin Calcutt
Calcutt, 61, is running for a school board seat four years after she retired from Moore County Schools as its director of planning, accountability and research.
She grew up in Pinehurst, and graduated from Pinecrest High School. Calcutt started teaching in 1984 at Elise and Westmoore, then went on to be principal at New Century and West Pine middle schools. Calcutt now lives in Southern Pines and commutes to St. Andrews University in Laurinburg, where she’s chair of the education department.
Her decision to run for school board came after criticism of how Moore County Schools managed reopening and mask mandates during the pandemic segued into intense speculation about everyday classroom teachings. From her experience working with student teachers in schools throughout the area, Calcutt says those concerns are unwarranted — and have contributed to eroding morale among educators.
As a school board member, Calcutt said she’s interested in finding ways to increase teacher salaries and build better relationships between school staff, parents and the community in the interest of strengthening public education.
“We’ve got to keep our public schools. That’s how we keep our strong citizenry and our democracy. Everybody can come to our schools,” she said.
“I’m tired of the political party and the corporations they represent driving the narrative of the public school. I want us to talk more about school improvement, proper funding, proper teacher salaries and how to continually improve our schools.”
Calcutt criticized some of the current board’s recent decisions as “purely political,” including rewriting the district’s mission statement to specify that students should graduate ready to “become proud and successful citizens of the United States of America,” and last month’s sidelining of $4 million worth of building projects based on board member David Hensley’s suggestion that the work could be done less expensively.
“They don’t understand that when somebody comes to the Board of Education, and it’s backed up by the superintendent, there’s been hours of work to make sure that it is top of the line, it’s the best price for the dollar,” she said. “We never want to spend money in a flippant way.”
Otherwise, though, Calcutt said that she supports the changes to the district’s strategic plan and addition of quantifiable goals to improve students’ performance on state tests by 2024.
If elected, Calcutt plans to draw on three decades of institutional knowledge to push back when she thinks other board members unfairly accuse past board members and administrators of mismanagement.
“I do have a very deep knowledge of the school system, our past, what we’ve done before and what did and didn’t work. I’m going to be clear about what I know and try to help educate,” she said. “I hope that I can be a voice for the schools, and the teachers and parents and students.”
Rollie Sampson
After moving to Moore County, Sampson saw her children’s schools lose teacher aides and popular programs as the district dealt with reductions in how the state allocated staff and funding to local districts.
Sampson, 51, became the district’s first military liaison in 2017. She previously served in the Army herself, and her husband’s military career brought the family to Southern Pines.
In the five years Sampson served in that role, the district saw a dramatic increase in federal funding to help support its population of military-connected students. Though she was a part-time non-certified employee, Sampson worked with administrators as well as school-level staff to build programs and resources for the children of service members.
Many issues that her opponents hold up as evidence of shortcomings on the part of Moore County Schools’ administrators, Sampson says, can be traced to decisions made in Raleigh like tying transportation funding to full buses on all routes.
If elected, Sampson plans to focus on things that can be addressed locally: like recruiting and keeping capable teachers. She said that in the last few years, her former colleagues have been discouraged by the rhetoric on display at school board meetings, accusations of “indoctrination,” and characterization of certain schools as “failing.”
“Moore County Schools never had issues recruiting teachers. We were a desirable school district, our teachers had longevity,” said Sampson.
“If their perception is that the people who are supposed to be advocating for them and looking out for them and resourcing their classrooms don’t have respect for them, why would they stay?”
If elected, Sampson plans to advocate for the restoration of teacher assistants through third grade and funding for traditional textbooks. She is a proponent of the district maintaining a healthy balance in its savings account to cover unforeseen costs related to the state budget, which is typically approved after the schools and county approve their budgets.
Sampson also foresees a debate over whether the school board continues to support the military liaison position, which it did not fill until late summer. But she plans to advocate for it, since it’s effectively paid for by federal impact aid funds.
Sampson concedes that the district has work to do to get more students performing at grade level by third grade. Economically disadvantaged students, taken as a group, tend to lag behind their peers in grade level proficiency.
In a recent candidate forum, Sampson said that helping those students learn can be a matter of “meeting parents where they are,” whether that’s arranging weekend conferences around work schedules or keeping homework to a minimum.
“The majority of the parents at our schools, regardless of their economic background, all want the same thing for their kids, and that is better opportunities,” she said.
Early voting in Moore County begins on Oct. 20 and runs through Nov. 5 at the Moore County Agricultural Center in Carthage and the Pinehurst Community Center. Precincts will open countywide on Election Day, Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.