For its annual “Sprucing Up” award, the Southern Pines Appearance Commission looked for nominated residences or businesses that maintain their well-kept properties. In addition, they looked for those that have made substantial improvements to buildings or landscapes since the last awards were announced. Eight properties were awarded this distinction for the 2021 year.
The residences of Ella Smith, Ernesto and Amy Tamez, Tony and Jeannie Bland, and Denise Krauza and Jesse Coyle will each receive a yard sign with “Sprucing Up” designation and will be recognized at the July 13 meeting of the Southern Pines Town Council.
Commercial awards were given to the Hot Asana Yoga Studio located on Camelia Way, Wolcott’s Restaurant on Pennsylvania Ave., The Highlands/Moore Housing Partnership ltd. on Richards Street and the Sunrise Theater on NW Broad. These properties will also receive yard signs and will be recognized at the July town council meeting.
The historic Sunrise Theater received a $10,000 grant from the Southern Pines Garden Club and completed a major screening of HVAC units on the Sunrise Square park side of the theater. This enhancement, along with shrubs, a bench and a large potted plant, added to the aesthetics of the area. The Highlands was nominated with these words, “ It is beautiful-well maintained and is a beautiful place to call home within the Southern Pines community.” Ella Smith is very pleased with her home’s yard and is proud that she does this all herself.
Hot AsanaYoga Studio owner, Virginia Gallagher, gutted the old building that once served as the laundry for the inn next door. The old tin ceiling tiles were used on the front awning and a second floor was added. Lush outdoor landscaping with a water fountain complete the renovation. This building is located on Camelia Way where a large town effort has been made to enhance the street and back door areas of several Broad Street businesses.
Now is the time for home owners and commercial owners to think of the “sprucing up” they want or need to do to their properties. Always take ‘before” pictures and plan to nominate your hard work for the 2022 Award.
The Southern Pines Appearance Commission still has openings for new members. Anyone living in Southern Pines or the extraterritorial jurisdiction is eligible to join. Contact the Southern Pines Administration Office at 910-692-7021 for more information and an application.
