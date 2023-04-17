The Town of Southern Pines and the YMCA are moving quickly to find an alternative site for a recreation facility after a land use restriction halted initial efforts.
The town was close to conveying a piece of property off South Henley Street to the Y, where the Armory Park ballfield sits, but because the town accepted federal Land and Water Conservation funds in 1974 to develop the Armory Park site, the land came with regulations.
“As we continued our due diligence work to formally convey the land, we learned that the federal restrictions associated with LWCF do not make this a viable site for the YMCA’s indoor recreation facility,” Town Manager Reagan Parsons said. “In order to move forward, the town must be prepared to acquire another site that appraises for at least the current market value of Armory Park and then construct a new ballfield, restrooms and other improvements. Only then are we able to initiate a lengthy review process with the National Park Service to convey Armory Park to the YMCA, which comes with no guarantee of approval.”
But Parsons and Mayor Carol Haney met with Rick Houp, CEO of the YMCA of the Sandhills, soon after learning about this restriction to find a new parcel.
Houp said many properties were explored, focusing on sites “on Morganton Road with safe and easy access.” After nearly one hour of discussion, Houp said the trio had a “what-if” moment.
“What seemed like a setback in the loss of the Armory Park site could become an even greater opportunity for a new Y in Southern Pines,” wrote Houp in an email to The Pilot.
The new location is within “walking distance” of the formally proposed site, Houp said, essentially across Henley Street from the original property.
“From the YMCA’s perspective, this is actually a better site with the accessibility,” Houp said.
The Town Council is “generally in favor” of the new location, having discussed it during a closed session at the end of its April business meeting. But because the site is part of a larger parcel, the town needs to subdivide it to convey a section to the YMCA.
“There exists an interest in bringing a YMCA to the area, both amongst the general population, the organization itself, and as a project identified through the DFI work with the West S(outhern) P(ines) neighborhood,” Parsons wrote.
Future steps include creating a parcel to convey to the Y and approval from the town council. Parsons wrote that the impact of this change on the larger revitalization project to develop the area in alignment with community interests and economic development in the West Southern Pines neighborhood is to be determined.
“Clearly, the news of the 1974 Council action and Federal restrictions that made the designated site nearly impossible came as a surprise and challenge to the effort,” Parsons wrote. “In the interest of not losing all momentum and likelihood of a YMCA ever locating in southern Moore County, we are exploring alternatives to the original concept.”
Parsons further wrote: “The challenge placed before us is unfortunate, but it can be overcome.”
