Merralee Thorpe, a financial advisor with 18 years' experience in the financial services industry, recently moved to Southern Pines to open the fourth Edward Jones office in Moore County.
"I have spent the past few months getting to know the people of this community, and I sense that Edward Jones will fill a need here for one-on-one investment advice and guidance," Thorpe said. "I am eager to help the residents of Southern Pines work toward meeting their financial goals."
Thorpe rounds out the team of Edward Jones financial advisors serving the area, which includes Tia Chick, Greg Grimshaw, Troy Puchalski, Mary Rocca, and Melynda Woody.
Thorpe's office is located at 420 SW Broad Street in Southern Pines.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
