By February, Southern Pines will be operating without three of its businesses — two of which have storefronts on Broad Street. Play Escape, The Estate of Things and Framer’s Cottage took to social media recently to announce their closures, all at least partly due to the economic stress caused by COVID-19.
Play Escape, a 4,200-square-foot indoor playground for children, will be closing its doors on January 31 after more than five years of birthday parties, rainy afternoon play times and field trips. Owned by Aslynn Rust, Play Escape first opened its doors in 2015 at 103 Perry Drive in Southern Pines.
The business remained closed under government restrictions until September, when Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2.5 allowed indoor playgrounds to reopen.
“Sadly, Play Escape will not be surviving the COVID pandemic," Rust wrote on the business' Facebook page. "But we want to go into the new year full of gratitude and wonder for the amazing adventure we were fortunate enough to experience. … We are so thankful we were able to keep our wonderful staff employed over the holidays and are so grateful for all our staff members over the years.”
On Jan. 1, boutique home decor shop The Estate of Things shared their closing message on Instagram. Owned by Betsy Moyer and Sarrah Farrell, The Estate of Things opened its first brick-and-mortar in 2016 in Belvedere Plaza on Pennsylvania Ave, and expanded to their current spot (168 NW Broad Street) two years later.
In the post, Farrell shared that she will be focusing on her real estate career, expanding into a role of new construction design. Moyer, who is based in California, will pursue education in interior architecture and design.
The shop will close on Feb. 1 following a month long liquidation sale, but the online store and style blog will continue.
"It was a choice that we made carefully and even though we are feeling loss, we are also very relieved to be a little more free for the next dream," the statement, signed by both owners, read.
And most recently, longtime Broad Street occupant Framer’s Cottage announced that after two decades of business at 162 NW Broad Street, they’ll be turning in their keys for good in a few weeks.
Owner Lindsay Rhodes’ mother opened Framer’s Cottage in 2001 — just two months after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The decision made by Rhodes’ mother was a risky one at the time due to the flailing early-2000s economy.
"We all said she was crazy, but it all worked out," Rhodes said. "Now, we're laughing to ourselves that we came in during a national crisis, and we'll be heading out during one.”
From now until mid February, Framer’s Cottage will be offering on discounts throughout the store that’ll increase as they inch toward their closing date.
“It’s been a good time, but it’s time to move on,” Rhodes said. “I'm so appreciative of all the customers for giving us 20 amazing years. I’m not sure what’s next for me, but I’m excited to see what it is.”
Governor Roy “Shutdown” Cooper shoulders all the blame for failed businesses due to a phony pandemic created by Democrats and RINOs to throw the election. These businesses should collectively sue the daylights out of Cooper and others responsible, including sChina, which cooked up the CCP flu in its labs.
