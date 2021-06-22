Eastwood Outfitters, a brand new retail space in Eastwood, offers specialty firearms for elite marksmen – and a lot more.
“I have been known to sit with some customers for two hours,” said store owner Chuck Davis, a long-time Moore County resident. “Many other stores aren’t catering to the needs of buyers who seek advice and information. We’re committed to delivering a personalized experience for everyone—from beginners to experts—with a focus on education.”
With more than 35 years in the chemical industry—where his strong suit was relationship building—Davis has found his niche by combining his passion for shooting with an enduring family retail legacy.
“My grandfather opened a general store in 1890 in Croft, North Carolina, that is still operational,” Davis said, acknowledging that a dedication to service runs in the family. But it’s his lifelong enjoyment of shooting that shines through in his interactions with customers. “I began hunting groundhogs in Western Virginia when I was young, and now I am starting to compete in long-range shooting,” he said. “But most importantly, I still shoot weekly with my 85-year-old father.”
Community Atmosphere
Cross-generational appeal is an important component of Eastwood Outfitters’ philosophy of service.
“Sport shooting is a great family activity,” said store manager Buddy Mackey, a former PGA professional who comes from a golf industry background. “Just like in golf, there is an atmosphere of camaraderie already built into this community, and members love to help each other improve.”
Building on this team approach, Jason Vest, who has been in the industry for decades, will serve as the in-house expert of firearms both old and new. Invaluable support will also be provided by Marty Morgan, who brings her wealth of experience in various fields—and a strong love of firearms—to her role as head of administration.
A unique addition to this exceptional service is the availability of personalized sessions at the establishment’s private shooting range.
“We want to make sure that everyone who purchases a firearm at Eastwood Outfitters knows exactly how to use it—and safely,” Davis said.
Safety awareness is an ongoing initiative, and the team also offers recommendations for other local ranges such as Coleman’s Creek Training Center, an important part of the area long-range sport shooting community.
High End Inventory
In addition to their concierge approach to customer service, the evolving inventory at Eastwood Outfitters is a welcome addition to Moore County, especially to the area’s elite marksmen. While specializing in selling long-range precision firearms, the business also carries unique pieces such as Western-style firearms, and even offers custom precision hand loads.
Furthermore, Davis explained, “Because of our close relationships with distributors and manufacturers, we are very proud to offer many items that are otherwise difficult to obtain.”
Accordingly, the store carries high-end Leupold and Vortex scopes, and it is the only dealer in the area that stocks Nightforce scopes.
In combination with a personalized, custom retail experience, Eastwood Outfitters is hoping to become a destination that attracts loyal customers from Moore County and beyond.
“We are trying to change how people look at this sport,” said Mackey, “and we can start making an impact by offering great service, nurturing a sense of community, and promoting a culture of responsibility.”
Find Eastwood Outfitters at 125 N.C. 73, Suite C, in West End, at the corner of NC 73 and US 15-501. Business hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m., and by appointment. Call (910) 420-8919 or visit online at eastwoodoutfitters.com
