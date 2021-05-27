State transportation (NCDOT) has closed a portion of East Indiana Avenue between the addresses 1280-1290, beginning Thursday at 10:00 am thru Saturday May 29 at 5 p.m. for roadway repairs.
A detour route has been established along North May Street, East Connecticut Avenue, and Ft. Bragg Road.
