The League of Women Voters of Moore County announces an Earth Day Expo at Sandhills Community College Horticultural Gardens on Friday, April 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. This year’s theme is “Invest in Our Planet.”
The community is invited to celebrate Earth Day with us and learn ways to protect our planet and our future. There is no cost to attend.
The Expo will highlight ways to mitigate the effects of climate change on our planet, featuring seed balls for planting, kitchen composting information, local beekeeper Kim Geddes, and representatives from the Climate Crisis Group, Farm to Table and Sustainable Sandhills. There will be an alternatives table displaying environmentally friendly products that are “alternatives” to ones we use every day.
A voting booth will be set-up to let children vote for their favorite pollinator: birds, butterflies, beetles or bees.
Miss Moore County Outstanding Teen 2022, Colleen McDermott, will attend. Her social impact initiative is “Going Green with Colleen,” and she has published a children’s book focused on protecting the environment.
The League of Women Voters supports the preservation of the physical, chemical and biological integrity of the ecosystem and maximum protection of public health and the environment.
The League supports non-partisan community activities, including voter registration drives, the LWV National VOTE411 website, candidate forums, and encouraging student involvement in the political process and community service. For more information, visit https://www.lwvmc.org/
