Nearly half of Moore County’s registered voters have cast their ballots for the upcoming election.
In total, more than 36,427 ballots have been received as of Tuesday morning, representing 49 percent of voters. The county’s four one-stop sites have attracted a steady influx of voters.
Approximately 26,892 ballots have been cast through early voting, and another 9,535 voters have returned a completed absentee by-mail ballot.
Moore County Elections Director Glenda Clendenin said the one-stop voting sites will close on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 3 p.m.
“After one-stop voting ends Saturday, voters must go to their assigned precinct on Election Day,” Clendenin said. “There are exceptions for people with medical emergencies, but they should contact the elections office directly.”
There are 26 precinct polling places in Moore County. If you are unsure of your assigned precinct, the State Board of Elections offers a free, look-up service that can accessed online at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/
In-person voters will find numerous safeguards in place at polling sites due to the pandemic. Social distancing is encouraged for those standing in line, free hand sanitizer and single-use pens will be available, and face masks are “strongly encouraged.” Free masks will be available at all voting sites.
Tuesday was also the last day to request an absentee by-mail ballot. According to revised guidance issued by the State Board of Elections, absentee by-mail ballot envelopes postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 12 will be counted.
However, with less than a week before Election Day, legal wrangling over the absentee by-mail counting process has continued. Over the weekend, President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the plan laid out in a 12-3 decision by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday.
Early voting runs daily until Oct. 31. Polls will be open from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday at the four established sites:
* Moore Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage;
* Aberdeen Recreation Station, 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen;
* Cannon Park Community Center, 210 Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst; and
* Vass Town Hall, 140 S. Alma St. in Vass.
If you have a mail-in ballot, the deadline currently to submit it is Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.
The Moore County Board of Elections office is located at 700 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage. Local elections office staff may be reached by phone at (910) 947-3868 or email at elections@moorecountync.gov.
The State Elections Board also operates a dedicated webpage at NCSBE.gov/Coronavirus, where voters can find up-to-date information about elections during the pandemic.
