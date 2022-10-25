Moore County has seen a steady flow of voters since the start of early voting last Thursday.
The number of voters peaked on Monday at 1,496, 873 of which were at the Pinehurst polling location. There were 475 voters at the polls on Sunday and 1,337 on Friday.
Early voting turnout this year is similar to the 2018 midterms, Towanna Dixon, director of elections for Moore County, said. The number of voters this year is fractionally lower than 2018 at this point in early voting, and the secondary polling place has drawn more people in both elections than the Carthage location.
Dixon said staff are working to keep supplies balanced for the uneven turnout across the two sites. It’s hard for them to know what is catching the interest of the most people in different areas across the county.
Of the early voters, 1,074 are registered Democrat, 1,976 Republican, 1,539 unaffiliated and 13 are Libertarian.
Dixon said staff are still waiting for a majority of the absentee ballots that were mailed out. They’ve received 802 out of 2,418 ballots sent to individuals; 39 of 103 sent to military personnel; and 40 out of 69 sent to individuals overseas.
The two early-voting sites are at the Moore County Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage; and the Pinehurst Community Center, 210 Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst.
Polls are open through Nov. 5. During weekdays, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The polls will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Individuals who missed the regular voter registration deadline on Oct. 14 may register and vote at the same time during the early voting period. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live.
Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail may deliver their completed ballot to an election official at an early voting site.
Voters who requested an absentee-by-mail ballot but have not yet returned it may choose instead to vote in-person during the early voting period or on Election Day, Nov. 8. Voters may discard the by-mail ballot and do not need to bring it to a voting site.
"The number of voters peaked on Monday at 1,496, 873 of which were at the Pinehurst polling location". Is that a typo since we don't have one-million voters in Moore County?
