A swing-state in this year’s election, North Carolina’s shifting demographics have upped the ante for candidates in their attempts to persuade and engage with voters before they hit the polls. And not everyone has been playing nicely in the sandbox.
Moore County Elections Director Glenda Clendenin said no formal complaints have been filed regarding voter intimidation, but she and her staff are keeping a close eye on one-stop voting sites.
“We’ve had hearsay about incidents at this point. We have had complaints from both sides about things being said that I would not deem as appropriate,” Clendenin said. “But if the person is not broadcasting a comment, that is yelling out to people, then we consider it a conversation.
“Our first rule is we have to have any reports of voter intimidation in writing. A person would have to file a written complaint and at that point we would start an investigation,” she added. “Otherwise we just try to be as nice as possible. We want it to be fair for everyone.”
More than 28,000 ballots have been cast as of Friday morning, a record-breaking 37 percent of voters. This includes 20,135 ballots received through early voting one-stop sites and approximately 8,800 absentee by-mail ballots completed and returned.
The Moore Agricultural Center in Carthage continues to be the busiest of the county’s four one-stop voting sites, reporting 6,274 votes cast. The Aberdeen Recreation Center had 5,332 votes, Cannon Park Community Center in Pinehurst had 5,293 votes and Vass Town Hall tallied 3,227 votes.
For those looking to avoid the crowds, the elections office offers a live-stream webcam view of each of the one-stop voting sites at https://www.moorecountync.gov/board-of-elections/election
Poll lines may appear longer because of social distancing requirements, but Clendenin said most people are moving through fairly quickly. Curbside voting is also available at each one-stop site for those who request the service.
State law restricts electioneering within 50 feet of the entrance of any polling site, and extends to a 50-foot protected area also around voters’ vehicles. Only poll workers, not candidates or volunteers, are permitted to approach voters in this buffer zone.
“To speed up curbside voting when there is a long line, we have started handing out sample ballots so they can look while they are waiting to be served. Hopefully that will help with them moving along,” she said.
“Our staff has been wonderful. They have been here to almost one o’clock each morning getting everything balanced. We are getting it done.”
Additional volunteers are needed to join bipartisan teams to visit local nursing homes to assist residents with requesting an absentee ballot, and then returning for a second visit once the ballot is in-hand and the individual is ready to mark it.
“We have to get through this because we have to help these citizens get their ballots. We are also in constant communication with the nursing homes to try and figure this out.”
Early voting runs daily until Oct. 31. Polls will be open from 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. Saturday, and 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, at the four established sites:
* Moore Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage;
* Aberdeen Recreation Station, 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen;
* Cannon Park Community Center, 210 Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst; and
* Vass Town Hall, 140 S. Alma St. in Vass.
Along with in-person early voting, voters still may request an absentee mail-in ballot up until Tuesday, Oct. 27. The deadline to submit absentee by-mail ballots is Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.
Voters can submit a request online at https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home.
The Moore County Board of Elections office is located at 700 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage. Local elections office staff may be reached by phone at (910) 947-3868 or email at elections@moorecountync.gov.
The State Elections Board also operates a dedicated webpage at NCSBE.gov/Coronavirus, where voters can find up-to-date information about elections during the pandemic.
