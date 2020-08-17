Moore County’s one-stop voting plan has been approved by the North Carolina State Board of Elections.
“We received word on Friday,” said local Elections Director Glenda Clendenin.
For the 2020 election, three voting options are available for voters: absentee by-mail, in-person early voting and Election Day voting. Voters may decide which option works best for them.
As of Aug. 3, Moore County had 70,085 registered voters including 28,819 Republicans, 24,826 unaffiliated voters, 15,913 Democrats, 462 Libertarians, 24 Green Party and 41 Constitution Party.
In-person early voting will take place Oct. 15-31 at four established sites: Moore Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage; Aberdeen Recreation Station, 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen; Cannon Park Community Center, 210 Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst; and Vass Town Hall, 140 S. Alma St. in Vass.
Moore County voters can go to any of these one-stop sites during the early voting period. Hours of operation will be 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays; and 2-5 p.m. on Sundays.
In addition, absentee voting ballots will be available Sept.4-Oct. 27. To request an absentee ballot by mail, download a form at NCSBE.gov or you may pick one up at the county board of elections office, or request that one be mailed to you.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Moore County Board of Elections is closed to the public; however, staff continue to work during normal business hours. Registrations are being processed in a timely manner and a secure drop box is available by the front door.
Local elections office staff may be reached by phone at (910) 947-3868 or email at elections@moorecountync.gov. If necessary, individuals may be seen by appointment on a case by basis.
The State Board also operates a dedicated webpage at NCSBE.gov/Coronavirus, where voters can find up-to-date information about elections during the pandemic.
(1) comment
Do the early voting places have handicapped drive up service as they do on election day? Does anyone know? They don't mention it.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.