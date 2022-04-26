Early voting for the May 17 primary election begins Thursday, giving Moore County voters two weeks to cast ballots on a series of races
In-person voters will have two locations to choose from:
* Moore County Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage; or
* Aberdeen Recreation Center, 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen.
Polls at the two locations will be available until May 14. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours on April 30, May 7 and 14 will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours on Sunday, May 1, will be 2-5 p.m.
Two ballots — one for registered Democrats and one for registered Republicans — will be available. Unaffiliated voters can choose either ballot or just a non-partisan ballot.
There is just one ballot countywide for those voting Democrat. Three ballots will be available for Republican voters, depending in which state House district the voter resides.
In North Carolina, primary elections are needed in races in which multiple candidates of a party have filed for a seat. In the case of the sole non-partisan race on the ballot — Moore County Board of Education — a primary is needed for the two available at-large seats because five candidates filed. Voters will be asked to choose two candidates, and the four highest vote getters will move on to the November general election. All ballots will include this race.
The partisan portion of the Democratic primary ballot in Moore County includes just the U.S. Senate race, in which 11 Democrats are vying for their party’s nomination.
The Republican ballots will be substantially longer. They will also have a primary for the U.S. Senate, in which 14 candidates are competing. Republican voters also will have a second federal race for the new U.S. House District 9, which includes all of Moore County and parts of several others. Four candidates are vying, including incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson.
The state portion of the Republican ballot will include primaries for the state Supreme Court, seat 5, and two races for the state Court of Appeals.
The state portion of the ballot will also include Republican primaries either for state House District 52 or 78.
State House District 52, which includes large parts of Moore County and all of Richmond County, entails a race between two incumbent state representatives. Rep. Jamie Boles, who has represented District 52 since 2008, is competing against Ben Moss, who formerly represented District 66 before the legislature redrew districts last year. Moss was first elected in 2020.
State House 78, which includes parts of Moore and Randolph counties, has no incumbent. Rep. Allen McNeill announced his retirement earlier this year from this seat. Republicans Neal Jackson, of Robbins; David Ashley, of Climax; and Cory Bortree, of Asheboro are competing.
The portion of the Republican ballot for Moore County races will feature six contests:
* Board of Commissioners District 1: David McLean, Angela Vacek and Jim Von Canon are competing for the seat. Current Commissioner Catherine Graham is not seeking re-election.
* Board of Commissioners District 3: John Ritter and Charlie Smoak are facing off. Current Commissioner Otis Ritter is not seeking reelection.
* Clerk of Superior Court: Two candidates — Todd Maness and Chris Morgan — are competing to replace the retiring longtime clerk, Susan Hicks.
* Register of Deeds: Three candidates — George “Wes” Little Jr., Andrew Ritter and Bill Britton — are competing to replace the retiring Register of Deeds Judith Martin.
* Sheriff: In a rematch from four years ago, incumbent Sheriff Ronnie Fields is again facing a challenge from local radio station owner Steve Adams.
* Board of Education: The two at-large seats are open this year and attracted five candidates: Robin Calcutt, Forrest Leach, Rollie Sampson, Ken Benway and Pauline Bruno. Voters will be asked to choose two. The four highest vote getters will compete in November.
The general election this year will be Nov. 8.
For questions or more information, call the Moore County Board of Elections at (910) 947‐3868.
(2) comments
Early voting exists to aid election fraud. It all worked well when the nation voted in person and on one and only one day. Fix the 2020 Election first!
PSA: Voting is your super power--be prepared to vote in our primary! The League of Women Voters of Moore County is pleased to provide voters and candidates VOTE411.org as a free one-stop-shop for nonpartisan info about the election. Enter your address and check your registration, view the races and candidates on your ballot including candidates' answers to questions in their own words, and see where and when you can vote during early voting and on election day. You can even create a record of the candidates you want to vote for to use when you go to vote. VOTE411 is mobile friendly--try it out!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.