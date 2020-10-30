The 2020 Early Voting period attracted a record-breaking number of voters as folks began lining up to cast their ballot weeks ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day.
Statewide, more than 4 million ballots had been as of Friday morning, a whopping 55.6 percent. That figure is 1.5 million more ballots cast compared to this same time in 2016. Early one-stop voting sites have attracted the lion’s share of North Carolina voters with 3.2 million received, in addition to 883,964 absentee by-mail ballots.
Here in Moore County, nearly 60 percent of registered voters had already cast their ballots by Friday, with two days remaining. The 2016 election saw a final turnout of 72 percent.
A total of 45,524 ballots had been accounted for through Thursday in Moore County, according to the State Board of Elections, including 10,358 absentee by-mail ballots returned and 33,166 ballots cast at one of the county’s four one-stop voting sites.
Early voting polls are open until Saturday until 3 p.m.
All absentee by-mail ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Election Day or be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 12. The U.S. Supreme Court this week rejected two challenges to shorten that period.
Elections Director Glenda Clendenin said ballots collected during the early voting period are reviewed by the Elections Board to ensure the voter’s address and witness signature were correctly identified. Completed, approved ballots are then “scanned” but they are not tabulated.
“We do not know the results of those ballots until Election Day. The state will tell us when to import that information to the computer so they will have it in their possession for distribution at 7:30 p.m. (Election Day) when the polls close,” Clendenin said.
The Moore County Board of Elections is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Nov. 3, briefly at 2 p.m., then reconvene at 7:30 p.m. and will stay in-session until the last poll results are collected and counted.
There are 26 precinct polling places in Moore County. A list of those locations is available on the Moore County Board of Elections website, https://www.moorecountync.gov/board-of-elections.
The polls will be open Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m: Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.
Registered voters who are unsure of their assigned precinct can use the free, look-up service provided by the State Board of Elections that can accessed online at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/PPLkup/
