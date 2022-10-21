Early voting is underway in Moore County and folks came to the Pinehurst Community Center to fill out their ballots Thursday morning, October 20, 2022. Volunteer Election Judge Jack Burks (left) let people in as a voting booth became available.
Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot
Moore County saw a strong turnout Thursday for the first day of early voting, elections officials said Friday.
Around 1,290 people turned out to cast ballots at one of two sites set up for one-stop early voting. Towanna Dixon, director of elections for Moore County, said there were long lines of people waiting early in the morning.
“Yesterday, I could barely even get into the front door,” Dixon said.
Overall, early voting ran smoothly for the first day. There was a minor hiccup with one of the machines deregistering, but it has since been fixed.
Some voters voiced complaints about waits for curbside voting. Dixon said that workers can only handle one car at a time, so it can be a slow process. She asked for those who choose curbside voting to be patient.
The two voting sites in Moore County are at the Moore County Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage; and the Pinehurst Community Center, 210 Rattlesnake Trail in Pinehurst.
Polls are open through Nov. 5. During weekdays, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5, polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Polls are also open today from 1-4 p.m.
Individuals who missed the regular voter registration deadline on Oct. 14 may register and vote at the same time during the early voting period. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live.
Voters who receive an absentee ballot by mail may deliver their completed ballot to an election official at an early voting site.
Voters who requested an absentee-by-mail ballot but have not yet returned it may choose instead to vote in-person during the early voting period or on Election Day, Nov. 8. Voters may discard the by-mail ballot and do not need to bring it to a voting site.
Any form of voting other than in-person on the same day and with a valid photo ID is an invitation to election fraud. The stolen 2020 election is proof.
