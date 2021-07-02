There will be no lack of newcomers on the ballot for this year’s municipal election. During the first 90 minutes of filing on Friday, 10 of the 14 candidates were first-timers.
Brandon Goodman and Taylor Clement were the first two people through the door of the Moore County Elections Offices when filing opened at noon. Both filed for seats on the Southern Pines Town Council, saying their interest in the town’s ongoing growth prompted them to run for office.
Goodman, a builder, said he and his wife have a deep fondness for Southern Pines and that he builds homes for families “who cherish the town as much as we do.”
Clement and her husband, Baxter, own and operate Casino Guitars on Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines. She also serves on the board of Moore Montessori School, which recently acquired the historic Southern Pines Elementary campus.
“I see the town growing and changing. I want to be part of that and help ensure we maintain the character that we all love,” Clement said.
Other first time candidates who filed Friday included Richard Casey of Whispering Pines, Nancy Certain of Foxfire; Ernestine Maccari of Foxfire; Mary Ann O’Connor of Southern Pines; Emily Oldham of Vass; Anton Sadovnikov of Carthage; Emily Stack of Pinehurst; and Linda Vandercook of Whispering Pines.
Sandonikov also spoke of rapid growth in Carthage as a reason he was interested in running for office. An active-duty member of the military, he also noted it is important for young people to get involved.
Stack echoed that sentiment and said, as chairman of Sandhills Young Republicans, she wanted to practice what she preaches.
“I’m a big believer that younger people should run for office. They need to be willing to get involved in their community. You can’t just sit on the sidelines,” said Stack.
Emily Oldham, a lifelong resident of Vass, said she was running for office because she feels the town council should do a better job of listening to its community.
Incumbent candidates seeking reelection filing on Friday included Pinehurst Village Councilman Kevin Drum, Aberdeen Mayor Robbie Farrell and Southern Pines Town Councilman Mike Saulnier.
Former Carthage commissioner George Wilson is also seeking to return to office and said his ultimate goal is to serve as mayor. In the 2019 municipal election he lost the mayoral race by six votes.
All town elections are nonpartisan and decided by simple plurality method, except for Southern Pines. Their elections are nonpartisan with a nonpartisan primary held in October if the number of candidates exceeds twice the number of seats to be elected.
All candidates must be registered voters residing within the respective municipality’s limits. They also must comply with state campaign finance laws to include establishing a candidate campaign committee.
The following offices will be available in the November 2021 elections:
* Aberdeen: Mayor (4-year term) and two Commissioners (4-year term);
* Cameron: Mayor (4-year term), two Commissioners (4-year term), and two Commissioners (unexpired, 2-year term);
* Carthage: Three Commissioners (4-year term);
* Foxfire Village: Three Council Members (4-year term), and one Council Member (unexpired, 2-year term);
* Pinebluff: Mayor (4-year term) and Two Commissioners (4-year term);
* Pinehurst: Two Council Members (4-year term);
* Robbins: Mayor (unexpired, 2-year term), and Three Commissioners (4-year term);
* Southern Pines: Two Council Members (4-year term);
* Taylortown: Five Council Members (2-year term);
* Vass: Mayor (2-year term) and two Commissioners (4-year term);
* Whispering Pines: Three Council Members (4-year term)
The municipal election filing period runs for two weeks, ending at noon on July 16. Moore County municipalities have set their filing fees at $5, except for the town of Robbins, which has a $10 filing fee.
Notices of candidacy must be filed in the offices of the Moore County Board of Elections, 700 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage. Weekday hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Offices will be closed on July 5 in observation of the Independence Day federal holiday.
