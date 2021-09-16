An Eagle Springs man died in a single vehicle accident on Bensalem Church Road in Eagle Springs Wednesday after 5 p.m.
According to the report from the N.C. State Highway Patrol, Donnie Shane Sanders, 29, of Gurney W Road, was traveling at a high rate of speed and his vehicle struck a tree after he overcorrected.
Sanders was the only passenger in the vehicle and he was ejected from the vehicle upon impact and the vehicle caught fire. He was pronounced dead on the scene when authorities arrived on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.