Computers, printers, gaming systems, microwaves, stereo equipment and cell phones all have a limited shelf life. When it’s time to dispose of them, doing so safely and cost efficiently can be challenging for local governments.
On Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners approved a three-year contract with Southern Environmental Solutions of the Carolinas to recycle local electronic waste -- or e-waste, for short.
“If it has a wire, a plug, a battery or runs on electricity, if it is something you probably aren’t going to use ever again that is what comprises electronic waste,” said Solid Waste Director David Lambert.
State law requires local governments to establish an electronic recycling program and allocates about $5,000 in annual funding for this purpose. The county’s newly signed contract with Southern Environmental is for $110,000 per year.
“The state made this an unfunded mandate and that is part of the struggle because it costs so much.”
Electronics have also become more readily available and the area’s population has expanded: two more reasons why costs are increasing.
“We are seeing greater volume. People are cleaning out old stuff and upgrading to the next best thing.”
Moore County is also the only area -- at least in Lambert’s experience -- where e-waste is collected at each of its convenience centers. There are seven county-owned and operated recycling facilities scattered around Moore County.
“Quite frankly we have exceptional collection sites in terms of cleanliness, size and location. One of the values of the Solid Waste Division is to make sure our services are equitable,” Lambert said. “It would be hard to get everyone to travel to one site for e-waste.”
Once the discarded electronics are collected, they are hauled at county expense to Southern Environmental for processing. The contractor provides a $250 hauling credit, so this practice actually saves the county money.
Recycled electronics are sorted and the county pays a per ton cost depending on the condition of the materials. Electronics may contain a number of hazardous but also valuable or scarce materials. By dismantling them appropriately, there are reuse possibilities and materials such as lead, mercury, and other heavy metals don’t end up in landfills.
“We used to have a lot of people who wanted to dig through the collected electronics. We view this as county property and we are responsible for it once it is dropped off,” Lambert said. “Also items like a computer might still have some personal information on it. We are strict about not letting anyone take them from our sites.”
If the county’s e-waste haul includes broken or “scavenged” items, it costs more to recycle.
Moore County also operates a permanent household hazardous waste facility at the Eagle Springs Convenience Center, located at 364 Eagle Springs Road, where residents can take a limited number of items throughout the year. The facility accepts household hazardous waste every Saturday from 7 A.M. - 7 P.M.
Search for how to properly dispose of specific items online at
In other discussion on Tuesday, the Moore County Board of Commissioners:
Heard from Vass resident John Misiaszek who said he supports the proposed occupancy tax increase and suggested a change in the “composition” of the Convention and Visitors Bureau to include more municipal officials. He also recommended that decisions on how the increased revenue should be allocated should be made by the County Commissioners, not the CVB Board.
“Travel and tourism is not exclusively about heads in beds...Broadening the voting membership will broaden the thinking on that Board to determine how money raised by the county is spent.”
Approved two resolutions requesting protection of First Amendment and Second Amendment rights.
Reappointed Michael Kantorowski to the ABC Board
Reappointed Tom Lamkin and appointed Kim Hanson, Bill Hughes, and Brenda Ludeke to the Aging Advisory Council
Reappointed Leo Santowasso to the Board of Health
Reappointed Jan Hecox and Wanda Richardson to the Library Board of Trustees
Recycling only makes sense when it pays for itself, with zero government intervention. If companies are not knocking on my door competing to buy my refuse, it is garbage and goes to the landfill. Old computers, TVs and CRTs make great targets at rifle ranges first. Especially with an AR-15.
Yes Kent, I'm sure you can kill about 100 of them in about 20 seconds. That's why they and large capacity magazines should be outlawed.
John Misiaszek
