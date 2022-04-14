The Moore County Choral Society will perform their spring concert, “From Dusk to Dawn” on Sunday, April 24, at 4 p.m., at the Village Chapel, Pinehurst. The hour-long program, like an oratorio or a requiem, carries listeners through an emotional and spiritual narrative arc.
“This concert will be dedicated to the people of Ukraine by making a donation to the World Central Kitchen,” said Shirley Aquino.
The Choral Society’s Artistic Director and Conductor Anne Dorsey has selected and arranged 13 choral pieces by modern American composers including Morten Lauridsen and Randall Thompson.
“The music is relevant to what is being experienced by the people of Ukraine. Their need for peace, sleep, comfort, food and their waking up to a new beginning, a new home, a new hope,” Aquino added.
The New Moon is a poignant example opening with "Day, Day, Day you have bruised and beaten me. As rain beats down, beats down the bright proud sea,” music that reflects the struggle the brave and beleaguered people of Ukraine are experiencing. Words from “Light Dawns on a Weary World” opens with "Light dawns on a weary world when eyes begin to see all people's dignity. Light dawns on a weary world: the promised day of justice comes." It continues with "Love grows in a weary world when hungry hearts find bread and children's dreams are fed,” lends to a message of hope, Aquino said. “I believe we all want to do something to help and that is why we chose the World Central Kitchen.”
A basket for donations will be at the door, where people will enter The Village Chapel, with proceeds contributed to World Central Kitchen. Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés, the organization goes to the frontlines to provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate and community crises, while working to build resilient food systems with locally led solutions. World Central Kitchen has served more than 70 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world. You can learn more at wck.org.
Tickets for the “Dusk to Dawn” spring concert are $20 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased online at ticketmesandhills.com, at the Arts Council office, or from Moore County Choral Society Members. For more information, visit the Choral Society website at www.moorecountychoralsociety.org.
