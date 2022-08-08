Boys and Girls Club Donation

Donated goods are offloaded at the Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Sandhills is one of 30 nonprofits in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida participating in a Duke Energy philanthropy program that matches excess goods with agencies in need.

Duke Energy recently collaborated with Restore Global for a program known as “Access to Excess.” Restore Global, based in Charlotte, finds and collects extra products such as office equipment, exercise equipment and clothes. Those surplus products are then parceled out to nonprofit organizations needing them rather than being disposed of by their original procurer.

Kent Misegades

Sounds nice. Duke however is a government-sanctioned energy monopoly. Every penny it donates comes from the consumers of its electricity. We don’t have a choice in electricity providers so in essence this is just another form of confiscation of one person’s wealth that is given to another person who did not create that wealth. What is the difference between this and theft? Deregulate electricity and let companies compete for our business. Entire communities might dam up a stream, make and sell electricity. Or tap into known natural gas and coal reserves under their land near the Deep River and use it to make electricity. Think of all the great jobs, royalties to landowners, industrial buyers of natural gas, like the brick kilns of Lee County.

