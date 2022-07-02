Debate over the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade spilled across downtown Southern Pines Saturday morning as supporters on both sides of the issue turned out for peaceful protests.
Local women, men and families representing pro-choice and pro-life positions walked or stood along Broad Street, holding aloft handmade signs sharing their viewpoints. The event was peaceful and brief, lasting not much more than an hour.
Saturday’s event was not the first local reaction since the court’s controversial June 24 decision overturning the 49-year-old ruling that provided a federal protection for abortion. A protest and brief march supporting abortion rights also occurred Tuesday afternoon downtown.
On Saturday, as has been common at similar events across the state and nation, pro-choice marchers’ cries of “My body, my choice” were equally met by pro-life supporters shouting back “Not your body, not your choice.”
Pro-choice advocates also marched walked along the sidewalks of Broad Street chanting, “Women’s rights are human rights,” “I won’t go back,” “Pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if humans die” and “Separate the church and state.”
Wanda Kollmorgen, 83, said she marched for abortion rights in the 1970s.
“They say they care about life,” she said prior to Saturday's events. “But they would kill to have their opinions heard.”
At the train station in downtown Southern Pines, Sarah Morgan Jones, of Lakeview, said she came out to “stand up for the ones who have no voice” in response to promotion on social media for the pro-choice march.
Using her Facebook friends and groups, her church and its phone directory, and “a lot of word of mouth,” she started calling people a couple of days ago and asking them to, in return, call more people. With her best friend Danielle Smith, 38, working side-by-side, approximately 100 pro-life supporters stood their ground — literally and figuratively — and voiced their beliefs as the pro-choice march occured on either sides of them.
Smith, who lives in Carthage, said she felt “coerced into an abortion” when she was 17 and still has deep regrets about that decision. After reading a magazine article in a religious parenting magazine about a post-abortive healing class, she took the class and became involved with Silent No More, a pro life organization, and has been active in its membership for “six or seven years now.”
A number of pro-life participants referred to their presence Saturday as a “stand for the unborn,” gathering under the train station awning. While pro-choice supporters marched, members of the pro-life group stayed put by the train station, moving from side to side as the opposing side went from one side of the street to the other.
Eric Strickland was there because he thought it was important to “make sure that their protest did not go unanswered.” When asked who “they” were, he said matter-of-factly, “They are the people who want to kill babies and have abortions.”
Dave Miller, who gave a prayer a few minutes before the start of the rally, was met with copious “Amens” when he reminded the crowd that “we pray for all of those here, including those that we oppose.”
He also brought a quiet cheer when he prayed that “we are very thankful for the Supreme Court.” His last few words reminded the audience that their goals were “not to engage or fight against flesh and blood but against the principalities.”
Samantha Garrison brought her sons Gabe, 10 and Nick, 1 and daughter Daisy, 5. Gabe had proudly made his own sign and Garrison wanted all of them to “be here for all children.”
Bob and Audrey Beddingfield are life-long Moore County residents and know the power of adoption first hand. After three miscarriages, the Beddindfields adopted two daughters from Greensboro’s Children’s Home Society and “realized the miracle of birth and the gift of adopting.”
They had handmade signs with pictures of their daughters and the words, “Our children’s mother chose life and adoption.”
After three laps, abortion rights protesters met back at the park, where protest organizer Vanesa Cunningham spoke and urged attendees to vote in November elections. Afterward, O’Linda Watkins, president of the Moore County NAACP, started the chant, “When we vote we win.”
“Go to the poll, get everyone you know registered and vote,” she said.
“I’m really happy that people aren’t only excited to protest but they want to vote,” said Cunningham. “There is weight behind what we’re doing, not just making noise.”
Southern Pines Deputy Police Chief Charles Campbell said police met with both pro-choice and pro-life supporters ahead of Saturday’s protest.
“Both groups expressed their desires for peace and freedom of speech and expression,” he said. “I think both groups were a little surprised at the number of people that did show up, but we have been impressed with the level headedness of both parties.”