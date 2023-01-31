The town of Robbins has stood ready for change when it came to fighting drug and substance abuse occurring, but the means to do so had always been found outside of the town limits.
With proper treatment and recovery locations found in other municipalities in Moore County and neighboring Montgomery County, a way is now open to limit the transportation hurdle for residents looking for recovery help.
Through a partnership with Drug Free Moore County and the Robbins Area Christian Ministry, a Moore ReCreations community recovery center is now a short drive or within walking distance for many suffering with addiction in the northern end of the county.
“We’re not here to say we have some kind of magic wand or anything like that. We’re just here to say that we are willing to do whatever it takes to try and make the difference,” said Charay Dupree-Smith, executive director for Drug Free Moore County at the ribbon-cutting for the non-profits' new location on North Middleton Street in Robbins.
The next door neighbors of the center is the Robbins Area Christian Ministry food bank. That organization donated the building to Drug Free Moore County to help combat substance abuse through its recovery methods.
“The building was donated to us. The utilities are paid for us. We just had to come in and provide our services, and that speaks a lot of the change that people want to see here in Robbins,” Dupree-Smith said. “Now for us, our job is to get out there and make people feel comfortable walking through those doors.”
Leadership from the Robbins Area Christian Ministry, and its composing congregations, have prayed and looked for ways to help fight this crisis.
“We were immediately impressed with their insight and their partnership,” Robbins First Baptist Church Pastor Kenneth McNeill said. “With the Lord’s help, we were able to bridge the gap to make a way for us to have another resource to help hurting people. The potential is tremendous to build more bridges to hurt people.”
Randy Hussey is the president of the Robbins Area Christian Ministry, and had learned of the positive steps the non-profit made in the county with his previous career. The safe space for people to come and seek recovery is a welcoming sight.
“I worked 30-plus years in probation in Moore County, and Drug Free has always been an outstanding leader in offering hope, but to have it in Northern Moore County is a reality that I might not have ever thought would happen,” Hussey said. “When this opportunity came up, it kind of stretched the bounds a little bit, but it opened the avenue for us to provide a small portion of space here where a new ministry can take place.”
During the October Board of Commissioners meeting, a lengthy discussion on the need for more recovery resources in the area was addressed. The words are now put into action.
“This is one avenue to help the citizens admit their addiction and seek help,” Mack said. “I’m not a counselor, but when someone says they are ready for help, we need to have something to provide.”
Representatives from Drug Free Moore County and the town spoke at the opening of the facility, and an open channel of communication is what has both parties hopeful for progress to happen in the area.
That meeting in October came on the heels of a countywide opioid task force meeting where law enforcement said there is no way to arrest individuals out of substance abuse.
“This problem is so diverse and so dynamic that it affects every demographic of people,” Mack said. “In saying that, You’ve got to have a diversity of treatment options for the prevention, healing and outreach in the community.”
Robbins has not been immune to the problem, Police Chief Ben Haddock said.
“My guys work day in and day out, and we do our best to keep it off the street, but we need that other avenue,” he said. You guys are going to be that avenue for people when they say they want the help that they have somewhere to go.”
The facility currently will be open on Tuesday every week, and an increase in funding in the future could lead to more resources coming to the center.
“We’re going to be offering coaching. We’re going to be offering recovery support groups for families of both English and Spanish speaking families. We’re going to have recovery support training for peers, people who have lived experiences of either addition or mental health illness. We want it to be a place for people to come in and have game night,” Dupree-Smith said. “We’re going to give them an alternative to use. People that are in active use, instead of using it can come here.”
The peer-to-peer method of recovery is one Dupree-Smith sees can help those in addiction to break down their barriers and feel comfortable at recovery centers.
“It makes them feel comfortable, like they are not alone. With someone else who has already walked that journey, you can be free. You can be completely honest, and you can be vulnerable,” Dupree-Smith said. “Whatever they are experiencing, we’re not band-aiding it, but we’re getting to the core of it.”
On top of various recovery methods, the center will coordinate treatment, housing options and transportation for those looking to turn their life away from addiction.
Drug Free Moore County was established by the Moore County Board of Commissioners in 1989, and over the last 30-plus years has directed its focus through different avenues.
“Now we’re doing more with recovery because you can tell kids not to do drugs, and that’s not going to work,” said former director Karen Wicker. “We’ve put our efforts more toward recovery. How can we help families? We’re trying to see if we can help those that are involved or what I call already down that rabbit hole and give them a lift up, and connect them to a safe place.”
For more information about the recovery center on 116 N. Middleton Street, individuals can contact the center at 910-722-2265 or info@re-createmoore.org.
