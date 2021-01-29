TEASER, Crime, High Contrast Police Lights

The driver who led a high-speed chase that reportedly reached 140 miles per hour down U.S. 1 around 8 p.m. on Thursday was arrested after being released from FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.

Devonne Estone Daniels, 26, of Winston-Salem was jailed under $25,000 bond after leading deputies on a chase from near the intersection of U.S. 1 and N.C. 24/27 in Cameron to the exit ramp for West Pennsylvania Avenue in Southern Pines, according to the report from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniels faces two counts of hit and run with property damage, along with one count of hit and run with injury, one count of flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, one count of resisting a public officer, one count of reckless driving to endanger and one count of reckless driving wanton disregard. He was also charged with driving while impaired, and three other drug charges.

According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy paced the vehicle Daniels was driving while going 80 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour-zone southbound on U.S. 1, and attempted to pull Daniels over before he initiated the chase.

Daniels was involved in three hit-and-run accidents in the chase that covered more than 14 miles down U.S. 1.

The first came at the intersection with Craines Creek Road, when Daniels struck a car while driving on the shoulder.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated the accident and said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Coming into Southern Pines, the report said that Daniels struck a UPS truck near the intersection with Air Tool Drive, and also struck a car that was merging on U.S. 1 at the Midland Road on ramp.

Any injuries to individuals in the other vehicles were not disclosed.

Daniels took the exit ramp for West Pennsylvania Avenue and wrecked when he drove off the road.

The report said that Daniels and the passenger in the car were complaining of neck pain at the scene of the accident and were taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional for treatment. The passenger was not charged in the incident.

Daniels will make his next appearance in Moore County District Court on Feb. 4.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days