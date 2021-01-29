The driver who led a high-speed chase that reportedly reached 140 miles per hour down U.S. 1 around 8 p.m. on Thursday was arrested after being released from FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Devonne Estone Daniels, 26, of Winston-Salem was jailed under $25,000 bond after leading deputies on a chase from near the intersection of U.S. 1 and N.C. 24/27 in Cameron to the exit ramp for West Pennsylvania Avenue in Southern Pines, according to the report from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniels faces two counts of hit and run with property damage, along with one count of hit and run with injury, one count of flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, one count of resisting a public officer, one count of reckless driving to endanger and one count of reckless driving wanton disregard. He was also charged with driving while impaired, and three other drug charges.
According to the report from the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy paced the vehicle Daniels was driving while going 80 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour-zone southbound on U.S. 1, and attempted to pull Daniels over before he initiated the chase.
Daniels was involved in three hit-and-run accidents in the chase that covered more than 14 miles down U.S. 1.
The first came at the intersection with Craines Creek Road, when Daniels struck a car while driving on the shoulder.
The N.C. State Highway Patrol investigated the accident and said the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.
Coming into Southern Pines, the report said that Daniels struck a UPS truck near the intersection with Air Tool Drive, and also struck a car that was merging on U.S. 1 at the Midland Road on ramp.
Any injuries to individuals in the other vehicles were not disclosed.
Daniels took the exit ramp for West Pennsylvania Avenue and wrecked when he drove off the road.
The report said that Daniels and the passenger in the car were complaining of neck pain at the scene of the accident and were taken to FirstHealth Moore Regional for treatment. The passenger was not charged in the incident.
Daniels will make his next appearance in Moore County District Court on Feb. 4.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.