The Randolph Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) will sponsor a public event to showcase the clean-air and cost-saving benefits of electric vehicles on Friday, Oct. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon at the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.
This event, planned during National Drive Electric Week (September 25 to October 3), draws attention to the positive aspects of driving all-electric and plug-in hybrid automobiles. Local and state dignitaries will participate in a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. to celebrate the expansion of the Zoo’s charging stations.
Vehicles from Nissan, Ford, Tesla, Chevrolet and various other dealerships, along with EV chargers will be on display for REMC members and guests of the Zoo. In addition to test drives, participants can learn how EVs are friendly to our environment, qualify for numerous buyer incentives, and reduce our dependence on foreign oil.
“More of our members are asking about the benefits of EV ownership,” said REMC’s Director of Innovative Energy Solutions Michael Trent. “Randolph Electric is dedicated to making the central portion of North Carolina convenient for EV drivers by installing charging stations throughout our five-county service area.”
Representatives from Randolph EMC will be on-hand to describe how they work with EV owners to evaluate their vehicles’ impact on the electric grid. The REMC Electric Vehicle Utility Program (REVUP) offers members of the cooperative a $500 rebate on a level 2 EV charger for their home, as well as a special time-of-use rate that encourages them to charge during off-peak hours when energy is less expensive.
“It’s exciting to be part of this event and educating the public on the advantages of electric vehicles,” said Zoo Director and CEO Pat Simmons. “The event highlights the evolving electric grid options in our state and aligns with the Zoo’s commitment to sustainable green practices that reduce our impact on the natural world.”
The free event is open to the public but requires registration to attend. Email Connie Wicker at connie.wicker@nczoo.org to register.
