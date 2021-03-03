One year ago, plans for a golf tournament fundraiser to support the Dreams 4 All Foundation went sideways when the pandemic hit. Like most everything else, the locally-based organization had to hit the pause button and regroup.
“Pinewild has been so gracious and allowed us to reschedule,” said Amy Sexauer, Dreams 4 All’s charity director.
Registration is now open for the 2021 Pinewild Dreams 4 All Charity Golf Tournament on Wednesday, April 21, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m., at the Magnolia course of Pinewild Country Club of North Carolina. Sign up to play or donate at http://pinewilddreams4allcharityevent.golfgenius.com/
This year’s sponsors include Pro Contracting Services (PCS), Elite Roofing, Air Specialties of Pinehurst, J-Signs & Graphics and Pinewild Country Club.
“Last March, we didn’t know what to expect..but the first symbol of generosity was the tournament,” Sexauer said. “When we had to cancel last year, we called our golfers and sponsored and offered to reimburse them. About 80 percent of our donors told us to keep the money.”
“That was wonderful and really helpful up through the fall. Then when we held our fall fundraiser, we had a live auction in-person and online. We were able to double our donations from the year before, which was great,” Sexauer said.
Dreams 4 All Foundation was established in 2016 by Keith Moneymaker, a second-generation owner of Sweet Dreams Mattresses & More in Southern Pines and Sanford. The local nonprofit has delivered over 2,000 new or reused/sanitized mattresses to needy families and fire departments across the Sandhills.
Sexauer is a military veteran who joined the organization as executive director in the summer of 2019. She said while the pandemic slowed down their work last spring, Dreams 4 All was able to donate over 200 mattresses in the final six months of 2020.
“That is approximately a 30 percent increase from the previous year,” she said, noting that online donations and their fall auction made it easy for people to participate and support their events, even if they couldn’t attend in person.
However, the challenges of COVID-19 have increased the needs for many in the community and Sexauer said the number of requests for assistance “skyrocketed” in 2020. “Not every request we receive is appropriate and we have a system to prioritize those with higher needs, but we hate to turn people away.”
To learn more about Dreams 4 All Foundation’s work in the Sandhills or to make a donation, visit https://sweetdreamsnc.com/dreams4all/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.