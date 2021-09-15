Many businesses give back. Big and small alike, they may sponsor youth sports teams or give a percentage of monthly profits to an organization. For local businessman Keith Moneymaker, the opportunity to help those less fortunate has been transformational.
Five years ago, the second-generation owner of Sweet Dreams Mattresses & More and his wife, Darla, were shocked by the devastation of Hurricane Matthew in 2016. They loaded up a truck and donated mattresses to hard hit families in the Lumberton area.
That act began more and, with assistance from his mentor, Mike Erwin of Team RWB, Moneymaker created the nonprofit Dreams 4 All Foundation. To date, it has assisted more than 2,200 families and organizations, including local fire stations, Habitat for Humanity of the N.C. Sandhills, Tambra Place, Bethany House and Friend to Friend, among others.
“We have seen so much growth in our business. I’ve found the more I give, the more mattresses I sell. What you give comes back tenfold. It is a beautiful, well-balanced business charity model,” Moneymaker said, noting that all donations to Dreams 4 All are passed through to the nonprofit.
Calling it his “secret sauce,” Moneymaker is now sharing his nonprofit model with other small, independent mattress retailers. He created a playbook, of sorts, where these businesses can join Dreams 4 All as affiliate partners. Recently a mattress retailer in the Charlotte area with four stores was the first affiliate to sign-on.
“The idea is they will be able to do what I’ve done here. I’m teaching them how to give back to their own communities.”
Mattresses, as an industry, generate an incredible amount of waste. Moneymaker estimated that some 55 million mattresses are deposited at landfills each year.
Sweet Dreams delivers and sets up new mattresses to customers, then carts away the old set. But instead of trashing them, used mattresses that are suitable for repurposing are sanitized and donated to needy families and organizations that serve these individuals through the Dreams 4 All Foundation model.
“It is the right thing to do to reuse gently used beds. It keeps them out of the landfill and also helps people. I took an existing resource and that good has come back tenfold. It’s the secret sauce that I want to share with other small, independent mattress sellers. They will be able to see firsthand the same real impact in their communities. And it is what can set these shops apart.”
Moneymaker also recently struck deals with several major manufacturers, including Tempur- Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster to donate a percentage of all sales to the Dreams 4 All Foundation.
“This is huge and something that I’ve worked hard to put in motion. I’ve been knocking on that door for over a year,” Moneymaker said, noting that this will allow him to provide mattresses to individuals with sensitive issues or medical needs that would prohibit them from using a sanitized repurposed mattress. “We need to fill gaps and cover all of our bases.”
Dreams 4 All Foundation has also partnered with Habitat for Humanity in Lee County and the N.C. Sandhills affiliate offices to provide sanitized beds, or new mattresses at Sweet Dreams employee discounted pricing, to its newly dedicated homes.
“Working with these organizations, we are helping people going into their homes take another step in that direction. The more people we can support, the bigger our reach and spread has grown, and the more people we can impact.”
Dreams 4 All Foundation and Sweet Dreams Mattresses & More are hosting a pajama party fundraiser on Thursday, Oct. 21, 4-9 p.m., at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst. The family-friendly evening features live music, DJ, silent auction, bouncy house and children’s train rides, food and beverages from The Sly Fox, Goosies Shaved Ice, Reverie Cocktails, and Southern Pines Brewing Co. There’s also a $500 prize for the most creative PJs. Tickets available now TicketMeSandhills.
