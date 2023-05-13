On Mother’s Day, as on other days, don’t mess with Mother Nature, especially when she wears scrubs and a stethoscope around her neck.
Although women appear in all medical specialties, 72.8 percent of the 10,000 pediatricians in the U.S. are women, as opposed to 9 percent in urology, 22 percent in general surgery and 18 percent in gastroenterology.
Logical? Maybe, since small children seem more comfortable with women.
Natural? Probably, given the “mothering” instinct.
Practical? Not necessarily, since pediatrics can be a demanding specialty with uncertain hours and high emotions.
Rarely is the necessity of being two places at once fulfilled.
Pediatrics, however, presents a unique dynamic. While an orthopedist needn’t have broken any bones, most female pediatricians have children. Their number reflects Moore County demographics: Young families, many military, replace retirees from an age when fatherly baby-docs made house calls and carried lollipops.
Local Dr. Moms deserving breakfast in bed this morning include …
Dr. Nicole McMahon is a pediatric hospitalist at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital. She and another (male) pediatrician care for infants in the newborn nursery and the 8-bed pediatric unit. The job comes with a trade-off. She may miss following patients from diapers to diplomas but she treats illnesses not encountered in a traditional practice. “I like the unpredictability, not knowing what you’ll see.”
McMahon has two children: daughter Emerson, 7, and son Charlie, 4. Caring for them developed empathy, a skill not taught in med school. Despite nine-week maternity leaves and a full-time nanny, “It was really tough when they were infants and I was breastfeeding.” But now, she can reassure parents of a sick or injured child with “My child had that, too. Moms understand and trust each other.”
Her schedule as a hospitalist allows for planning ahead, including a trip to Peru as a medical volunteer, but taking call still takes precedence, once over her daughter’s birthday. “That almost killed me.”
She also credits their father, an eye surgeon. “I couldn’t have done it without him.”
McMahon took a roundabout route to medicine, and pediatrics. She grew up in upstate New York, started babysitting at 10. Science was her strong suit in school, culminating in a biology major at Cornell University and EMT training before choosing medicine over teaching or veterinary practice. After graduating from Duke University School of Medicine, she completed an internship and residency in pediatrics at Louisiana State University Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.
“I felt a connection to children — everything on pedes seemed happy,” she recalls. When people asked how she handled the inevitable sadness she answered “Yes, that’s hard but things happen to kids. They don’t do it to themselves. (As a pediatrician) you’re helping a vulnerable child; you’re trying to teach kids how to take care of themselves.” Afterwards, “I go home and cry.”
She has never learned to deal with the death of a child.
Pediatricians must be adept at managing parents, whose cooperation is vital for a successful outcome. To her annoyance, parents still ask this Dr. Mom – youthful and petite at 40 — “Where’s the doctor?” assuming she is the nurse, despite the lab coat with name tag.
McMahon lives in a family neighborhood minutes from the hospital. Her home is a happy place. Emerson and Charlie have a dog but no cell phones or video games. After school, they ride bikes, play kiddie chess and other board games. Dr. Mom may be conversant in all things Bluey but limits screen time. “Kids need eye contact,” she believes.
Although doctors do not treat family members, every pediatrician has watched over and rendered first aid to her own children, sometimes their friends. In the beginning she looked for red flags that didn’t exist, like the time she asked another pediatrician if her baby’s liver felt enlarged, a serious finding, only to be chided with “How many mothers palpate their child’s liver?” Nevertheless, she is not overly protective, nor does she restrain their high spirits. “Let kids be kids, even if they get scraped up.”
The message gets through to Emerson, a very grown-up seven-year-old:
“It’s very important, what my mommy is doing. When kids get sick she helps them get better. She takes good care of me (when I’m sick). She gives me chicken soup — and ice cream.”
Dr. Jenny Mabry’s big smile and friendly demeanor light up an examination room occupied by a sick, cranky or fearful child and anxious parents. Her confidence stems from experience beyond medical school, namely a practicum taught by Charlie, now 12, and Eloise, 10.
Charlie was born at the end of Mabry’s pediatric residency. “I was expecting it to be easier,” she recalls. “You expect to be an expert but Charlie was fussy, he cried a lot.” “My mom got us through the sleep deprivation.” Eloise was easier. “God gave me two different babies, which made me understand what other parents go through. This made me a better doctor,” Mabry says.
Her husband, Harrison Mabry, is also a pediatrician.
As the years slipped by motherhood taught her other lessons. “I’m always most expert at whatever age my children have just passed through.”
Up next: puberty.
Mabry is from Fayetteville; family provided all the help she needed with the babies, no nanny required. Both Drs. Mabry practice at Sandhills Pediatrics, with an office in Southern Pines, also in Seven Lakes, where they live. Here, providers including physicians, therapists, nurses, psychologists, psychiatry specialists are predominately women.
Jenny Mabry felt a calling early. “My father was a podiatrist. He took me to the hospital. I knew medicine would be my career.” But, given her sports background, more likely team doctor for the Chicago Bears than small-town pediatrics, she admits. Mabry graduated from UNC Chapel Hill, then the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, where she met her husband. They both completed residencies at University of Virginia.
“During med school I tried everything … and everything was my favorite,” she recalls. “I love babies but I waited till the last minute to choose pediatrics. I was 100 percent sure.”
In adult medicine, she noted, problems are often self-inflicted. But in pediatrics “You catch them before this happens.” Intuition, diagnostic skills and experience as a mother are important since little ones can’t communicate what they are feeling. So is personality. “You can be a good surgeon without being a people person,” she observes. Pediatrics requires a good attitude and calm affect, supplemented by caring and reassurance, which she exhibits aplenty.
Special needs children are among her favorites. “We are their medical home.”
Like Dr. McMahon, Mabry believes in the “street cred” gained by confiding to a parent “My own child has been through this.” Also that children should be active, careful, but without too many restraints, as in bygone days when a skinned knee was a badge of courage. This way, “Parents appreciate that you’re human, too,” Mabry says. “We eat dessert like everybody else. You can’t just leave (pediatrics) at 5. You take it home with you — but we don’t talk medicine at the dinner table.”
Her humanity surfaces when she must deliver bad news or attend a funeral, where she cries with the family.
Eloise and Charlie do just fine with limited screen time. This allows for imagination to develop, Mabry believes. Mealtime, contentious in some households, is simplified: “You eat what’s served.” With no alternatives, the children are more likely to try new things, which is Mabry’s goal as mother and physician. But her success can backfire: “In a restaurant they want lobster mac and cheese, not hot dogs from the children’s menu,” she laughs.
So far, sounds good. Eloise is interested in a medical career, perhaps in the military. At school, friends call her Doc. Her parents aren’t pushing either way. Mommy Mabry admits tinges. “Every working parent has a level of guilt. We prioritize family … but sometimes I think I could be a better mom. I miss things like PTA and the book fair. I have to pick and choose.”
Her choice, no surprise, is coaching softball. But more important than a home run to this Dr. Mom — “I just want them to be happy.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
[thumbup] Happy Mother's Day to all.
