Plans for a proposed 70,000-square-foot indoor storage facility on Brucewood Road were rejected by the Southern Pines Planning Board following a public hearing on Thursday.
Developer Aaron Breeden of Hutton Build initially submitted a conditional district rezoning request earlier this year for a much larger facility on the same tract. That design was ultimately scaled down after the Town Council reviewed but took no action on the plans.
This is one of two indoor, climate-controlled self-storage facilities that have been proposed this year and are under review by the town. In addition, several existing storage facilities in Aberdeen, Southern Pines and West End are expanding to meet increased demand for self-storage as the area’s population has increased, particularly with military families frequently on the move.
“We heard a number of concerns about the proposed build. But we did not hear the use was opposed,” Breeden said.
The 2.54-acre site on Brucewood Road is located between the Elmcroft of Southern Pines senior living facility and Residence Inn by Marriott. The tract is zoned for commercial use; however, an indoor storage facility is not included in the town’s Table of Uses for that zoning designation.
As presented, plans call for 523 indoor storage units in the two-story building. Vehicle access would be limited to Brucewood Road with landscaped buffers along the other three property boundaries.
Breeden said they reduced the original design by 29,000-square-feet by “lopping off an entire floor” to address concerns about the massive scale of the project compared to the neighboring facilities. With the natural downward slope, the structure will appear as a one-story building from the Elmcroft viewshed. The modified design also includes additional brick and architectural elements to create a more attractive exterior, particularly along the north-facing elevation.
However, other concerns about the project rippled through the discussion before the Planning Board. Primarily questions were raised whether the use, at this location, was consistent with the town’s comprehensive long-range plan.
Planning Board member Lemuel Dowdy asked what types of jobs an indoor storage facility might generate. He noted that Elmcroft and the Residence Inn likely employed 30 or more staff.
Breeden said the facility will require three employees including a part-time maintenance worker. He was attracted to Moore County because it shares trends seen throughout the southeast with more demand for self-storage. Customers include residential users and business owners, such as retailers who can then lease smaller storefronts if they use off-site storage.
“This is a nice fit with other businesses. There are no indoor storage units in this mixed use area where there is a lot of shopping,” Breeden said. “We sincerely believe this is an important part of urban development going on in America.”
Planning Chair Gary Carroll agreed that it makes good sense to have a storage location “close at-hand.” But agreed with Dowdy, that he’d hope a project of this size at this location would provide more employment opportunities.
Planning Vice Chair Diane Westbrook expressed concern that the small parking area and loading dock on the proposed facility could potentially cause a traffic congestion problem if there were multiple large trucks delivering items.
Breeden said the storage facility employees would assist in such a situation and that the parking and loading areas were sufficiently sized.
Planning Board member Andy Bleggi also called attention to the parking proposed. He noted that a large building with so few parking spaces would limit future repurposing options, if the self-storage facility should become dormant in the future.
“I think this is a good use of the property. But this is what it is. I don’t see it changing for a long time,” he said. “I don’t see a redevelopment use for it,” he said.
The Southern Pines Town Council is tentatively scheduled to review this conditional district rezoning application in early 2021.
