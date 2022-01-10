Julia Douglas fostered over 100 children over a 20-year period, from toddlers to teens, and has a true calling to serve the frail and elderly of the community.
Prior to her retirement in 2020 from FirstHealth of the Carolinas – including the last 20 years as its catering coordinator – her Moore Regional Hospital colleagues nominated Douglas to receive the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, North Carolina's highest civilian honor.
“In Julia’s 42-year tenure she will be missed for her commitment to providing service with a smile, but more importantly her kindness,” said Peter Scotland, director of food and nutrition services at Moore Regional. “Thank you Julia for all that you do, and good luck in your retirement. Thanks from the entire FirstHealth family.”
Since 1963, North Carolina’s governors have reserved their highest honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, for persons who have made contributions through exemplary service to their communities, extra effort in their careers, and many years of service to their organizations. Persons named to The Order become North Carolina ambassadors with their names and award dates recorded on a roster maintained by The Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society.
Growing up, Douglas said she always wanted to be a school teacher. When she began fostering two of her nephews after their mother passed away, the county’s Department of Social Services encouraged her to become a licensed foster parent.
“I thought this would be a great opportunity to serve children. I thought I’d have little ones but the word got out about my home. All the teenagers would tell each other, “You have to Mrs. Douglas,” she said, with a light laugh. “They would all ask Social Services if they could come to me.”
At the same time, Douglas said she also lost a number of close loved ones in a relatively short time frame. “It was challenging and it was also a great experience for me as well. I had the chance to care for children of all colors and kinds.”
A resident of the Broadway community in Aberdeen, Douglas has also been an active member of Refreshing Wells Church of God in Christ for 35 years. She currently serves as president of the church women’s club and as hospitality chair. She was previously the financial secretary for many years. Douglas also keeps busy through community outreach including regularly visiting neighbors in-need.
“She has a passion for helping those who are elderly and frail,” said her daughter, Tameka Douglas. “She is also ready to take them groceries or drive them to doctor appointments.”
Douglas said when she received the Long Leaf Award, it brought tears to her eyes. “To think that people thought this much about me. This is just so beautiful, so beautiful.”
