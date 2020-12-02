U.S. 15-501 traffic will be detoured in Moore County over the next few weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation crews conduct emergency maintenance work.
A 30-inch drainage pipe buried 20 feet under the highway between Cannon Road and Stanton Hill Road failed after the Nov. 11 rainstorm. The road is expected to be closed in this area northeast of Carthage for about three weeks, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Crews will replace the damaged pipe with a larger, 48-inch pipe that is more resilient to adverse conditions and meets modern drainage standards, and then refill the void and build back the roadway above the pipe. The work schedule is weather dependent and may change.
During the closure, a signed detour will have drivers use N.C. 24-27, U.S. 1 Business and South Plank Road to access points on either side of the work zone.
Drivers should watch out for crews working along this stretch of the highway and allow extra time for the detour of about 11 miles.
For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.