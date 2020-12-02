NC DOT logo

U.S. 15-501 traffic will be detoured in Moore County over the next few weeks while N.C. Department of Transportation crews conduct emergency maintenance work.

A 30-inch drainage pipe buried 20 feet under the highway between Cannon Road and Stanton Hill Road failed after the Nov. 11 rainstorm. The road is expected to be closed in this area northeast of Carthage for about three weeks, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Crews will replace the damaged pipe with a larger, 48-inch pipe that is more resilient to adverse conditions and meets modern drainage standards, and then refill the void and build back the roadway above the pipe. The work schedule is weather dependent and may change.

During the closure, a signed detour will have drivers use N.C. 24-27, U.S. 1 Business and South Plank Road to access points on either side of the work zone.

Drivers should watch out for crews working along this stretch of the highway and allow extra time for the detour of about 11 miles.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days