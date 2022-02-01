Could it be something in the water?
Moore County boasts an impressive number of centenarians. Most are pictured with a 100th birthday cake, in the family homestead, surrounded by children, grandchildren, great- and occasionally great-great-grandchildren. The beloved matriarch’s accomplishments likely include gardening, cooking, sewing, church activities.
Then, there’s Dorothy Evans.
Evans turned 103 on Dec. 1. Among her favorite pastimes: Watching NASA space launches on her iPad. Driving her red-hot scooter to the mailbox. Orchids. Writing an autobiography — already at page 184 — heavy on details and anecdotes, composed on her computer. She doesn’t have children, which, over the years, freed up hours to serve her communities — first Pinehurst, lately from a cottage at Belle Meade overflowing with collections, antiques, photographs, military memorabilia.
An aide helps for a few hours morning and evening. Lunch and dinner are delivered from the dining room — often salmon and a Caesar salad — but she prepares breakfast. This lady has no patience with TV: “I prefer to read. I read the Wall Street Journal cover to cover every day. I can’t stand those (news anchors) who go back and forth at each other,” Evans says, imitating an exchange.
Except to declare “I’m a Republican,” Evans refuses, with a wicked grin, to discuss politics.
Then what’s the backstory? Set aside two hours because she brings names and events to life, preferably uninterrupted. Few can refuse this tall woman wearing turquoise and bling as she commences the saga, smiling:
Evans was born in Springfield, Mass., where he father owned a mill producing fine writing papers. She describes her background as “really old Yankee.” The youngest of four, she chose studying voice at a music conservatory over college. World War II changed everything.
“I was playing bridge with a friend whose husband was stationed in Boca Raton (Florida). He wanted her to join him but they had a baby.” The friend wasn’t anxious to take the long train trip alone. Evans offered to accompany her. After gloomy New England sunshine and palm trees prompted “I thought I’d died and gone to heaven!”
Evans decided to stay and get a job at the Boca Raton Army Airfield. The attractive, bold young woman with a vibrant personality but no office skills — not even typing — became receptionist for the general in command of the base.
That’s how things worked in the 1940s.
When the war ended, another friend employed at Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County insisted she relocate to this Cape Canaveral support facility, then seeking employees in personnel and public relations. Evans, always up for an adventure, made the move. “The space program had just started,” she recalls. “It was very old fashioned.”
Here she met Bradford Alden Evans, a handsome pilot whose ancestors Dorothy describes as “straight off the Mayflower.” They married in 1955 after he returned from Korea. By then, Dorothy had attended Air Force public affairs school and attained seniority. Brad hung up his wings and went back to college in Boston.
The next chapter finds Dorothy relocated to California, editing Astrogram, a newsletter for the NASA Ames Research Center which, Dorothy says, “tested every plane that ever flew.” She remembers interviewing future astronaut Neil Armstrong: “No big deal then.”
She was more impressed when selected to show First Lady Pat Nixon around the facility.
After 10 years at Ames, Brad and Dorothy retired to a ski house in the Sierra Nevada foothills. But to this couple, still in their 50s, retirement included travel.
With sufficient means and no children they set out to see the world from down-under New Zealand to up-top North Pole. Also Asia, Indonesia, Europe or, as Dorothy gestures, “Everywhere! Brad was adventurous and I followed.” They paused in Italy for six months, while Brad wrote two books on historic landmarks.
After talking for almost an hour Dorothy takes a sip of water but shows no fatigue. She reminds her audience that although she uses a walker, hearing aides and glasses, “My teeth are my own!”
Most of her sentences end in verbal exclamation points.
Next sighting, a Florida condo. “I wanted to come back East, where everything was happening,” Dorothy explains. During a visit to Dorothy’s sister on Cape Cod, the Evanses took a schooner to Maine, where they met Pinehurst residents. Brad needed eye surgery.
Fellow-sailors told them about Carolina Eye Associates. They checked it out on the way home. Thumbs up. Brad, a golfer, liked the area. “We ought to buy a little piece of land here,” he suggested. They did. He sketched out a house, which was built in 1982.
Dorothy delved into service projects, some associated with The Village Chapel. For many years she served as chairman of The Bargain Box, a thrift shop whose proceeds funded nursing scholarships at Sandhills Community College.
Dorothy and Brad chose a site for their final home when Belle Meade was still an open field. Brad died in 2006. “I was still young, in my 80s. I wasn’t going to downsize,” says Dorothy. She volunteered on various committees at Belle Meade, took tai chi classes and continued to entertain from her showplace home. About 30 minutes a day is reserved for the autobiography, inspired by Dr. John Dempsey of SCC. “He told us everybody has a story. Go home and write yours. We’ll put it on file.”
No centenarian escapes the “secrets to longevity” question. Heredity, through her grandparents, may be a factor. Dorothy claims no potions, no regimens, diets or behaviors.
“I drink lots of water,” she admits.
Dorothy has a pacemaker and has recovered from bones broken in a fall, while collecting greenery to decorate for a cocktail party. She uses a walker intermittently.
“She laughs a lot and has compassion for others,” says longtime friend Wanda Sweeney.
“She has many younger friends, too,” a non sequitur considering how few attain her age, or even close.
Reasonably good health allows this amazing woman to stay active. Intellectual stimulation keeps the brain moving. An aide drives her to Harris Teeter, in her Jeep.
Before the pandemic she attended Carolina Philharmonic concerts and lunched out with friends. Sleep is an issue only because “I’ve got so much on my mind.” She still enjoys an occasional nip of Scotch. Single malt, please.
Dorothy Evans’ 103rd birthday luncheon was celebrated at Belle Meade with friends who came from Canada, California and Florida. The event conformed to COVID guidelines.
Hopefully, her 104th will not be so restricted.
“Dorothy is a detail person — a planner, an organizer, a problem solver, always positive, positive, positive,” Sweeney has observed, over time. “She’s a real trooper, who more than anything, loves life.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com
(1) comment
I've had the pleasure of meeting and talking with Mrs. Evans. She is gracious, sharp, adventurous, beautiful and brilliant as described - and has a charming twinkle in her eye. Happy Birthday! We are so lucky to have you call this place home.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.