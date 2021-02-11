Dormie Network launched a giving initiative last February to establish direct support for nonprofit organizations across the nation, with a commitment of donating more than $5.5 million of in-kind gifts to auction fundraising.
The Dormie Network Foundation is a 501(c) 3 organization sponsored by the national network of private destination golf clubs including the Dormie Club near Pinehurst. In 2020, the initiative secured more than $1.4 million in direct funding and bolstered more than 300 nonprofit partners through donations of golf membership and stay-and-play packages.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the network’s nonprofit partners initially cancelled or postponed fundraising events, with a quick pivot to online events. Strategic thinking throughout the nonprofit community ensured their fundraising efforts were successful.
Closures and limited capacity at the clubs due to COVID-19 safety protocols reduced work hours for many of the network’s caddie partners.
In May 2020, Dormie Network launched a fundraising campaign to assist with income replacement, and members raised nearly $75,000 to be directly distributed to caddies at locations that were most impacted. The network also partnered with the ClubsHelp Foundation, providing critical funding to frontline workers battling COVID, to which members contributed nearly $33,000 in support in just a matter of days.
In tandem with the $5.5M in-kind commitment and emergency fundraising efforts, Dormie Network moved ahead as scheduled with the Dormie Day of Giving series. Each of the network’s six golf clubs hosted a single-day tournament, of which all proceeds benefited Folds of Honor, Youth on Course, and local chapters of The First Tee associated with each course location. These events raised $80,000 and laid the groundwork for this annual initiative. Planning for the 2021 series is underway, with proceeds to benefit the Dormie Network Foundation.
Looking ahead to 2021, the Foundation has begun building a direct cash granting initiative to benefit organizations within its four giving pillars: youth golf, environmental initiatives, military / first responder organizations, and healthcare / humanitarian efforts. Granting periods will open in fall 2021, with donations finalized in December.
