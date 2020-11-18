Three new cottages along the 18th hole at Dormie Club were recently finished and two more are nearing completion at this top ranked PInehurst-based golf course.
Dormie Network broke ground this past spring on a large-scale overhaul of its facilities including a new 16,600-square-foot clubhouse, standalone pro shop, and 60 beds onsite across 10 standard cottages, four executive cottages, and a two-level owner’s cottage with a lake view.
The finished cottages — two standard and one executive — include four bedrooms with private bathrooms, a kitchenette and seating area designed for cards or board games, and a separate TV lounge space, with gas fireplace, course views and an exterior patio. The executive cottage includes an outside fire pit and a full bar.
The Dormie Club was originally developed by MHK Ventures Inc. and acquired by Dormie Network in 2017. The rural property runs along N.C. 73 between Beulah Hill Church and Rubicon roads with a Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw-designed golf course that encompasses 309 acres with a mix of pine trees, hardwoods and the 55-acre Coles Mill Lake that dates back to the early 1900s.
A new club entrance gate, maintenance and housekeeping buildings and on-course comfort station are all expected to be completed by early- to mid-2021. In addition, bunkers on the golf course have been restored, cart paths enhanced, winding walking bridges have been constructed, several new tee boxes accessible by walking trails have been added, and landscaping has been refreshed. A new practice putting green and parking area are being constructed and an extended driving range will eventually measure about 310 yards, including two indoor hitting bays.
“Dormie Club is Dormie Network’s flagship property and it’s located in the Home of American Golf, so our members and their guests, who are primarily golf aficionados, expect the best when they are here and we are going to deliver,” said General Manager Tony Chapman.
Dormie Club is one of six private destination golf clubs owned and operated by Dormie Network, each of which has experienced significant renovations and/or expansions following their acquisition. The network does not pass on any assessments to members and holds no debt on any of its properties.
