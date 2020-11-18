Dormie Club

Two of the new Dormie Club cottages, photo courtesy of Dormie Network. 

Three new cottages along the 18th hole at Dormie Club were recently finished and two more are nearing completion at this top ranked PInehurst-based golf course.

Dormie Network broke ground this past spring on a large-scale overhaul of its facilities including a new 16,600-square-foot clubhouse, standalone pro shop, and 60 beds onsite across 10 standard cottages, four executive cottages, and a two-level owner’s cottage with a lake view.

The finished cottages — two standard and one executive — include four bedrooms with private bathrooms, a kitchenette and seating area designed for cards or board games, and a separate TV lounge space, with gas fireplace, course views and an exterior patio. The executive cottage includes an outside fire pit and a full bar.

The Dormie Club was originally developed by MHK Ventures Inc. and acquired by Dormie Network in 2017. The rural property runs along N.C. 73 between Beulah Hill Church and Rubicon roads with a Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw-designed golf course that encompasses 309 acres with a mix of pine trees, hardwoods and the 55-acre Coles Mill Lake that dates back to the early 1900s.

Dormie Club cottage interior

Interior of one of the newly constructed cottages at Dormie Club.

A new club entrance gate, maintenance and housekeeping buildings and on-course comfort station are all expected to be completed by early- to mid-2021. In addition, bunkers on the golf course have been restored, cart paths enhanced, winding walking bridges have been constructed, several new tee boxes accessible by walking trails have been added, and landscaping has been refreshed. A new practice putting green and parking area are being constructed and an extended driving range will eventually measure about 310 yards, including two indoor hitting bays.

“Dormie Club is Dormie Network’s flagship property and it’s located in the Home of American Golf, so our members and their guests, who are primarily golf aficionados, expect the best when they are here and we are going to deliver,” said General Manager Tony Chapman.

Dormie Club is one of six private destination golf clubs owned and operated by Dormie Network, each of which has experienced significant renovations and/or expansions following their acquisition. The network does not pass on any assessments to members and holds no debt on any of its properties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days