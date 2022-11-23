Today marks the 150th birthday of Donald Ross, one of the most iconic figures in the entire game of golf.
The Scot-turned-Pinehurst resident was a fair golfer in his own right, but he left an indelible impression on the sport by designing more than 400 courses across the United States in his time.
Some of his most important works are right here in Moore County, including his signature work: the Pinehurst No. 2 course, which has humbled many an amateur and professional over the years.
The Village of Pinehurst has honored Ross in several ways throughout this year, including with a specially made commemorative coin.
The story of Ross that follows is from the book “Pinehurst Stories,” written by Dick Taylor, who died in 1997.
Diplomatic. Mean. Benign. A loner. Genius. Copycat. Helpful. Stubborn. Whatever such enigmatic recollections of one man’s personality may add to, Donald Ross did it his way.
Ross would be a most surprised, but pleased, person to learn he had become a household name in his world of golf. The acknowledged patriarch and patron saint of American golf course architects refused biographical-type interviews and avoided the limelight, saying, “My work will tell my story.”
It has and it hasn’t. A hero among all golfers, but a mystery man.
That he has designed as many, or more, classic courses as anyone in his profession is accepted. That he believed that less was better, hated penal courses, and with a passion avoided water on his courses, is now being understood. And why.
That his design assistants now are his legacy is not as well known. There were and are some greats: Henson and Ellis Maples, Dick Wilson and Robert von Hagge can be counted. Content to toil in the Ross vineyard rather than seek fame and fortune on their own were “my right and left arms,” as he would often call construction engineers Walter P. Hatch and J.B. McGovern; draftsman Walter Irving Johnson; his buddy and secretary, Eric Nelson; and perhaps his most important aide, Frank Maples, who was Ross’s original greenkeeper and grew into his office manager when Ross’s design interests took him across country.
No monuments to them, but they were true disciples. Happily, the beat goes on as Dan Maples (third generation) has picked up the family banner and has developed into a leading architect, with an expanding worldwide representation. He served a term as president of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, of which Ross was a founder.
And Ross’s disciples are myriad. Leading them is Paul (Pete) Dye Jr., who has never gone a day in his adult life without referring to Ross or Pinehurst No. 2, which he considered the genesis of all courses. Pete will be remembered by two factions in golf: foes who played only his TPC courses, built to order; and fans who played TPCs but also his traditional Ross/Scottish-influenced courses (railroad ties are pure Scottish, not a Dye invention nor contrivance).
Widespread Influence
The Ross influence is as widespread as is his fame.
In the Atlantic Seaboard states you can’t help but bump into a Ross course; there are originals in many other areas as well. But of the 600 he is credited with, even his most ardent admirers will have to admit some had to be remodeled.
And then there are his “mail-order” courses. Demand for Ross’s work was so high that often he’d route a course from topographical maps, and construction would begin before he could get to the site. Ross expert E. Pete Jones of Golf Research Associates in Raleigh, attributes 385 to the man himself. His courses all had a seamless, timeless quality as a signature as opposed to obvious trademarks our young practitioners feel compelled to insinuate on their work. A veteran player can stand on a tee of a course new to him, or her, and predict, “Great! This is a Ross course!”
JoAnne Carner made such an exclamation at Kahkwa Club in Erie, Pa., before embarking on her first U.S. Women’s Open triumph in 1971.
How did she know? “From the first tee you could see exactly what you had to do. Then there was that nearly hidden swale in front of the green. It had to be a Ross. I love his courses.”
That may be terribly brief and simplistic, but it just may explain Ross’s work and his philosophy. No tricks, no surprises, no water if possible, bunkering showing you the route, framing greens, and generous fairways. The latter “trademark” offers an option off the tee: You may either choose to keep a drive in play, or carefully study the day’s cup placement, which dictates a particular driving area if you need a birdie. He did not demand any one strength to play his courses, but buster, you had better be able to pitch and chip.
In the 1970s and into the ’80s, Ross started to become something of a cult figure. The United States Golf Association, by this period, had placed 38 national championships on his courses. During a U.S. Open week, pro tourists would endlessly praise the “old-fashioned” concept of design after having just come off an event at one of the “golden arches” TPC chain courses.
A Bright Youth
It was in Dornoch, Scotland that Ross was born on Nov. 23, 1872. His father was a stonemason, his mother a nurse. They lived in the middle dwelling of a three-flat building. Formal education was not as useful as a trade, so Sutherland recommended Donald learn the golf trade at St. Andrews. The youngster soaked up all facets of the business working for Forgan’s Clubmakers and Morris, the club and ballmaker and architect. History was in the making.
Young Donald was taught to repair and make clubs and balls. He learned whatever art there was to greenkeeping at the time and trailed around after Morris as he designed courses. At age 20, Ross was hired back by Sutherland to be his greenkeeper and head professional.
At age 27 he made a huge decision for one so young. Opportuned by a regular visitor to Dornoch, Harvard professor Robert Wilson, Ross made his way to Oakley Country Club in Watertown, Mass., where he eventually built a home.
It was here that, at the behest of the patriarch of the Tufts family, the direction of Ross’s life changed once again. Tufts’ fortune came from the invention and manufacturing of the beautiful, marble soda fountain. He parlayed his wealth by establishing a health resort just off Highway 1 (and the Florida East Coast rail line) in North Carolina, five miles from the village of Southern Pines, and named it Pinehurst. It was to be a haven fall through spring for those ailing from chest complications. The Holly Inn was the first structure, built in 1895. A barn for a dairy herd was next.
But these walking wounded visitors were not ill enough to be inactive, and soon they were hitting golf balls amid the cows in the pasturelands, the only open property in his 5,000 acres of pine forest. So a rudimentary nine-hole course was built. When Tufts learned of Ross’s background, he asked him to come to Pinehurst in the northern “off-season” and build a course. Quickly, Pinehurst became a golf resort. Visitors liked what they saw, and soon Ross was dedicating a lot of time to design.
That he worked with familiar land was plain luck. Out of the Sandhills of North Carolina, Ross carved four courses for Pinehurst Country Club and built wonderful layouts for Pine Needles, Mid Pines and Southern Pines Country Club, all within a six-mile radius. As at Dornoch, he had sandy soil with which to work (the Sandhills area is thought to have been a huge inland sea at one time).
With very little earth-moving — Ross worked via mule and drag-pan — he subtly implanted his Scottish heritage in mounding, bunkering, breaking greens and fairness.
Ten years after his arrival in North Carolina, his design business had gotten so big that his former greenkeeper, Frank Maples, was now the autocratic manager of the company and its books, schedules and office. He had two full-time engineer/construction men, and he began apprenticing young hopefuls.
By the 1930s he was the premier architect, with only the global-minded Alister Mackenzie and bright newcomer Robert Trent Jones as rivals. His credits by this time included The Broadmoor in Colorado; Wampanoag in Connecticut; Belleair, The Biltmore, Gulf Stream and renowned Seminole in Florida; Savannah GC, East Lake (redesign) and Augusta CC in Georgia; Beverly, Bob O’Link, Oak Park and Ravisloe in Illinois; French Lick in Indiana; Chevy Chase and Congressional (redesign) in Maryland; Cohasset, Oyster Harbor and Longmeadow in Massachusetts; Oakland Hills, Detroit GC and Dearborn in Michigan; Bretton Woods in New Hampshire; Echo Lake, Essex Falls, Montclair, Plainfield and remodeled plain Jane Seaview in New Jersey; Inverness (remodeled nine and added nine), Scioto and Brookside in Ohio; Aronimink, Gulph Mills, Kahkwa and Whitemarsh Valley in Pennsylvania; Agawam Hunt, Newport (remodel) and Wannamoisett in Rhode Island; Burlington CC in Vermont; The Homestead and CC of Virginia in Virginia; Essex, Elmhurst and Rosedale in Canada; and CC of Havana and Havana Biltmore in Cuba.
In addition to his Pinehurst area courses, he is responsible for other North Carolina designs such as Asheville CC, Biltmore Forest, Forsyth, Highlands, Linville, Mimosa Hills (Billy Joe Patton’s teething ring) and Sedgefield. In 1922 he remodeled all 18 at Royal Dornoch and later put in two holes of his own.
This but about one-eighth of his work.
‘He Was Tough’
He began as manager of golf at Pinehurst, became the all-powerful secretary, and when he surrendered much of his power at the club to devote time to architecture, he had been both corporation and club president.
That he was the boss of golf at the club during this period was a given, and he drew a staff around him, some from Dornoch, to whom he passed on clubmaking.
Rod Innes was one of his Dornoch boys. He is retired now after a career that survived Ross’s fetish for perfection, then to managerial duties at a local bank, then Pine Needles, and finally, as treasurer for Golf World magazine, which has since been sold to The New York Times and moved north. Rod’s father was a Ross friend and followed him to America. Rod’s memories of Ross are still vivid.
“He was tough. He didn’t miss a thing,” Innes says. “He called all his clubmakers together one day and showed them a woodworking tool with a blunted edge. He had been a carpenter at one stage of his life and understood the importance of well-kept tools. While he berated us he put a fine edge to the tool on a sanding wheel. We did not forget the message.
“One time the caddies talked of a strike unless wages were raised. Ross heard of this, walked to the caddie pen, asked the leader what was going on. Hearing the grievance, he whacked the caddie on the head with his ever-present five-iron and informed him the strike was over.”
“He could be mean,” recalled Peter Tufts, great-grandson of Pinehurst founder James Tufts. “He was to my great-grandfather who hired him. He wanted his way. I was fascinated as a kid following around after him, watching him shape greens.”
All the while, Ross kept his game honed. He won three North and South Opens and two Massachusetts Opens. But younger brother Alex topped him with a victory in the 1907 U.S. Open and five North and South titles. His swing was compared to Bobby Jones’s. Ross became a loner, says Innes, when he lost his first wife.
Ross had saved enough money to bring nurse Janet Conchie from Dornoch, where she had waited six years. She died in 1922, leaving a daughter, Lillian. He remarried in 1924, to Mrs. Florence Blackinton, who died in 1954. Ross himself passed away in April 1948, just after his No. 2 course enjoyed one its finest moments of amateur golf — the North and South triumph of popular collegian Harvie Ward over Frank Stranahan.
‘Positive Thinking’
Ross was firm in his beliefs and capabilities, and that made him seem stubborn. Early demands made it seem he was building many courses from the same plans, mimicking Scottish holes, but he could not keep pace with demands and thus accepted his “mail-order” jobs.
Expert players delight in the examination they undergo on his courses; yet the less-talented can enjoy a round in what they perceive as a wide-open course with cantankerous greens. Jack Nicklaus: “Other architects may lead a player to negative thinking on-course, but his courses led to positive thinking. His stamp as an architect was naturalness.”
