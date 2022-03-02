The Southern Pines Fire Department ordered the Dollar General in Southern Pines closed Tuesday for violating several fire codes.
In a news release issued by the department, Fire Chief Mike Cameron said officials received complaints that resulted in an investigation by the town's fire marshal.
"Several options were given to the management as to what actions were needed to keep the business open. The violations included blocked exits, blocked aisles, and general egress issues," Cameron said in the release.
Cameron said his department has inspected the Dollar General store at 1215 Old U.S. 1 several times over the past three years and the store racked up 42 violations in that time.
The store is currently under several violations, including failure to maintain exits.
The store was ordered closed "until all of the fire code issues have been corrected," Cameron said.
