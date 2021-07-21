A group of large dogs that attacked a 30-year-old woman outside of Robbins on Tuesday has been surrendered to Animal Control.
The victim was walking along N.C. 24-27 around noon on Tuesday when the dogs, described as “boxer mixes,” attacked her.
A passerby stopped her vehicle to help, waving a stick at the dogs to scare them away. The victim was later airlifted to UNC Hospitals due to the severity of her injuries.
Of the five dogs running at large in the same group, four were witnessed attacking the woman.
According to Chief Deputy Richard Maness of the Moore County Sheriff’s Office, the dogs’ owner was identified and agreed to surrender them to authorities. It’s unknown if the dogs were up-to-date on rabies vaccinations.
Tuesday’s victim was the second individual in three days airlifted from Moore County after a dog attack.
A six-year-old boy was attacked in Taylortown by a family member’s dog on Saturday night. The child was also airlifted to UNC Hospitals for medical treatment.
“The owners of the animals both agreed to surrender the dogs to animal services,” said Maness.
“In both of these situations the dogs were owned by families and because of their aggressive nature in these instances, where they bit people, the owners all agreed they can’t take care of these dogs.”
Social media posts by the victims and their families over the last few days indicate that they are expected to recover from their injuries.
Animal Control will quarantine the dogs for 10 days in accordance with state law to determine whether or not they have rabies. At the end of that quarantine period the dogs will be humanely euthanized.
Authorities do not anticipate charging the owners of the dogs involved in either incident.
