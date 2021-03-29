NCDMV

NCDMV online portal

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles expanded its online services and customers can now renew state-issued identification cards.

Individuals with a state-issued ID can skip making an office appointment and renew online by going to payments.ncdot.gov and follow the instructions. State-issued IDs can be renewed up to six months before they expire and the fee for renewal is $14, plus a $3 online convenience fee. However, there are also ID holders who can renew for free. That information can be found at https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/identification/Pages/default.aspx under No-Fee ID Cards.

Obtaining an initial state-issued ID still requires a visit to a driver license office. Information on obtaining an ID card can be found on the DMV website.

NCDMV already offers online access for many services, including driver license renewals, ordering duplicate licenses and ID cards, driving record requests, driver license office appointments, registration renewals, vehicle property tax payments, duplicate registration cards, ordering personalized and specialty plates, payment of insurance lapse fines, and applying for voter registration

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days